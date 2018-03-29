2018 Madison County Visitors Guide now available

Madison County Tourism, the county’s official tourism promotion agency, announced that the 2018 Madison County Visitors Guide is now available. The 32-page magazine, which features a scenic shot of Chittenango Falls on the cover, presents readers with a taste of what there is to see and do in Madison County.

“We’re very excited about this publication,” said Truman Hartshorn, Acting President of Madison County Tourism. “We’ve adapted to shifting tourism-planning trends by eliminating directory-style listings, replacing them with articles about the county and eye-catching photographs that will inspire readers to visit our website for even more information. Also, to help readers from far and wide easily identify where the county is located, we’ve placed ‘Central New York’ at the top of the cover again this year.”

Hartshorn noted that for the first time ever, the Visitors Guide can be read electronically on MadisonTourism.com.

Madison County Tourism will distribute 35,000 printed copies of the guide at numerous visitor information centers and kiosks throughout the state and county and at more than a dozen trade shows in the US and Canada. The guides will also be mailed to prospective visitors upon request.

Tourism is a vital industry in Madison County. According to data from Tourism Economics, visitors spent $88.9 million in Madison County in 2016. This spending generated $6.1 million in local taxes, which saved the average household $412 and sustained more than 2,000 jobs in the county.

The guide was produced by Romanelli Communications of Clinton and printed by Kenyon Press of Sherburne. The cover photograph was taken by Jerry Weimar of New Woodstock.

To request a copy of the 2018 Madison County Visitors Guide, visit madisontourism.com or call 315-684-7320.

