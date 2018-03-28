Marcellus library plans April events

Marcellus Free Library plans April events

New! Town of Marcellus Parks and Recreation Department are offering an eight week Chair Yoga session at the Marcellus Free Library beginning April 5 at 10 am led by Diane Zarzeki.

Enjoy the benefits of yoga right from your chair! Learn simple movements that gently exercise each part of the body, including our breathing. These seated exercises build strength and flexibility so we become more mobile and confident. We also work on balance, standing and using the chair on a yoga mat as a steady support.

Sunday April 8 at 2 p.m.: Marcellus Historical Society hosts Peter Beratta, guest speaker. Pete retired from the New York State Police Department after 24 years as a Trooper and Investigator. He now owns Pete’s by the Park Barber Shop. Open to the public.

Tuesday, April 10 at 6 p.m.: “Stop the Bleed” Presented by the Trauma Department Staff of Upstate University Hospital. Register with Healthlink directly at: 315-464-8668. “Stop the Bleed” is a nationwide campaign to empower individuals to act quickly and save lives. No matter how rapid the arrival of professional emergency responders, bystanders will always be first on the scene. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes. This can be useful in many situations including car accidents, camping injuries or any activity in which there is potential for injury and bleeding. Empower yourself and learn how taking simple steps might save a life! Space is limited and registration is required at 315-464-8668.

Friday, April 13 at 1 p.m.: The Marcellus Garden Club meets. Open to the public and new members are always welcome.

Wednesday, April 18 at 11:30 a.m.: The Friends of the Marcellus Free Library meeting. New members are always welcome. Pizza, dessert and beverage provided. The Friends will be assembling their Spring Baskets for their Annual Basket Raffle fundraiser to take place during Olde Home Days in June. The baskets will be on display the entire month of May.

Thursday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m.: Trivia Night at Lakeside Vista Restaurant hosted by Library Director Jake Widrick. Teams are composed of no more than six people and all are welcome to play. Please make a reservation with the restaurant 315-636-1083.

Thursday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m.: Food for Thought Cookbook Club: Love to cook and talk about food? Love to look through cookbooks? Each month we will choose a theme or a book and each person will bring a prepared dish to share and the cookbook that inspired the recipe.

Paper Crafts with Alyson on Wednesday, April 4 at 6:45 p.m. and Friday, April 6 at 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Free. Please register with Alyson directly: aly.esposito3440@gmail.com.

Movies at the Library:

Thursday, April 19 at 1 p.m.: Movie Afternoon for Adults – The Post

Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m.: Afternoon Movie – The Greatest Showman

Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m.: Paddington 2

For Children

Toddler Story Time: For children ages 18 months to 3 years (with an adult) on Wednesdays through April 18 . Two sessions offered: 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Please register online at marcelluslibrary.org (click on events), call the library at 315-673-3221, or in person at the front desk.

Preschool Story Time: For children ages 4 through 6 on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. through April 17. Registration is required at marcelluslibrary.org (click on events), call the library at 315-673-3221, or in person at the front desk.

Saturday, April 7 at 11 a.m.: Read to Doc the Doodle Dog! Doc is a dog! His human, April, has trained him to be a therapy dog. Doc loves children, books, and stories. He will be sitting quietly in the children’s area of the library one Saturday a month waiting for children to read books to him. Special thanks to April Tucker for donating Doc’s time to the children of the library community.

Outdoor Life Learners presents Nature Kids Yoga: Wednesday, April 11, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.: 3 to 4 year olds and Wednesday, April 25, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.: 3 to 4 year olds. “All in” call for 3 to 4 year olds. Carrie Empie from Outdoor Life Learners kids yoga workshop at the Marcellus Free Library in February. Hold off on your afternoon naps and relax with Carrie for an hour long nature yoga session. Her style of kid’s yoga focuses on moments of stillness, breath control, self-awareness and safe age-appropriate alignment! Your child will walk away feeling energized, peaceful and refreshed! Kiddos are encouraged to bring a yoga mat or towel. Registration is required at marcelluslibrary.org (click on events), or call 315-673-3221.

Friday, April 27 at 10:30 a.m.: Ken Harms Family Concert. Sponsored by the Town of Marcellus Parks and Recreation and hosted at the Marcellus Free Library. Ken Harms started entertaining children over 20 years ago, to pay for a puppy for his family! Join us for a special hour filled with songs and entertainment for children of all ages.

