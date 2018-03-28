At the Skaneateles Library

At the Skaneateles Library

Earlier this winter the library began its third season collaborating with the Great Lakes Guitar Society to host performances by premier classic guitar musicians. The series showcases some of the top talent from across the country, including award-winning performers who live right here in Central New York. It also offers opportunities for performers at all levels of their careers, from young players to doctoral students to seasoned instructors from some of the best collegiate guitar programs.

What started as a single performance at the Skaneateles Library several years ago has evolved into a full series of performances funded in part by a New York State grant that was originally facilitated with help from Senator John DeFrancisco. And this series continues to grow!

On Saturday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m., Austin Wahl of Minneapolis, Minnesota will perform. Wahl began studying classical guitar at age five and has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as a performer’s certificate, at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, where he is currently a doctoral student. Wahl has won top prizes in numerous guitar competitions and performed in masterclasses for guitarists such as David Russell, Manuel Barrueco, Sharon Isbin, Eliot Fisk, Lorenzo Micheli, Matteo Mela, Roland Dyens and Raphaella Smits.

Then on Saturday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m., we’ll host Matthew Gillen, who grew up in CNY and is now a musician and teacher in Austin, Texas. Praised as possessing “sensitive, energetic and thoughtful musicianship” and “beautiful phrasing”, Gillen has become a frequent prizewinner at international guitar competitions. He is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Musical Arts at the University of Texas at Austin, where he serves as Teaching Assistant under Adam Holzman – who performed at the library for our first season. Additionally, Gillen holds a Master’s degree in Performance from Florida State University and Bachelor’s degrees in Performance and Music Education from Ithaca College.

Monthly concerts with guitarists from CNY and across the country are scheduled throughout 2018. In May, we’ll feature international performer David Steinhardt, a Rochester native. And in August, we present Syracuse-resident Dr. Kenneth Meyer, who teaches guitar at Syracuse University and Onondaga Community College.

This series has touched the lives of many local residents, from inspiring people to play guitar—whether for the first time or resuming the artform for which they were once passionate—to contributing to help ensure this program continues to be available in our community.

Because of the impact that this series has on our local community members, this year’s series is supported in part by the Dillon-Brownjohn Family and we are very thankful to them. For the full schedule, visit skaneateleslibrary.org/adults/guitar-concert-series.

Upcoming Library Events:

Guitar Concert Series: Austin Wahl

Saturday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Looking Ahead Lecture Series: Improving Water Quality with Native Perennials with Ellen Folts

Wednesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Learn about shoreline plantings and planting in the watershed to help keep Skaneateles Lake clean with Ellen Folts, owner and operator of Amanda’s Garden in Dansville, NY. Folts has a degree in agricultural and natural resources from SUNY Cobleskill and is a Senior New York State Certified Nursery and Landscape Professional.

Celebrate Nature Scavenger Hunt

April 22-28

In honor of Earth Day, we challenge families to go outside and explore nature! Drop in to the library between April 22 and 28 to pick up your Nature Scavenger Hunt card and mark off each item you see. If you found 7 or more items, exchange your card for a pack of seeds at the front desk. Happy exploring!

Be sure to check our website often for the most up to date program and event schedules, and to register for upcoming programs. You can also like us on Facebook at facebook.com/SkaneatelesLibrary.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story