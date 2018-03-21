Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

These moments in history are selected and edited by students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s tenth grade Honors English class. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press Archives.

10 Years Ago

The “Bombitty of Errors” was performed at Syracuse Stage a decade ago. It was a satire about Shakespeare’s play, “Comedy of Errors.” This show was a popular performance for people across the Syracuse area to attend. The Syracuse Stage is still putting on several performances weekly. The upcoming plays for the season are Magic Play and The Cold Read Festival. Magic Play features a young magician who is trying to work through love and loss while continuing his career. For a new experience, visit The Cold Festival to watch new plays and actors perform for free. For more information, check out Syracuse Stage’s website to find out about ticket information and upcoming events.

25 Years Ago

… Mr. Doug Rougeux, known to many kids as Mr. Bubble, visited Skaneateles for a performance at the Skaneateles Nursery School. Rougeux’s performances have been a tradition for many years, and are remembered by several generations. “We looked forward to him coming every year,” recalled a fellow classmate. Today, he is part of BubbleMania! and has traveled around the world performing in The Greatest Show On Earth. In addition, his bubble acts have lead him to perform in amazing places, including the roof of the Arc D’Triumph in Paris. Mr. Rougeux continues to perform for local nursery schools and corporate events. Find out more about him at bubblemania.com/doug/

50 Years Ago

… there was an article in the Skaneateles Press regarding the sale of Girl Scout cookies. This sale ran for one week in March to raise money for a weekend trip to Highland Forest, in Fabius, New York. The Girl Scouts were founded on March 12, 1912 in Savannah, Georgia, and their annual cookie sale began in 1917. The Girl Scouts have changed dramatically since their founding. In fact, they have changed significantly over the past fifty years alone. Since 1968, the girl scouts have launched a national eco-action program along with a Right to Read service project, established a Daisy level for pre-K children, created new badges to incorporate technology, and so much more. However, there are a few things that have remained similar since the beginning, one of these traditions is the annual cookie sale. There are many different varieties of cookies to choose from. Including Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Savannah Smiles, Toffee-Tastics, and a new addition of Girl Scout S’mores. Make sure to order your cookies before this sale ends!

75 Years Ago

… there was an article published in the Skaneateles Press titled “Blackout Tests Cancelled”. Blackout tests were a crucial procedure used during World War II due to potential bombing raids by the Axis Powers. The blackout would involve all lights in a city or town being turned off, this resulted in German bombers having difficulty or failing to see and hit their target. Blackout tests were a common practice for towns in Europe and across the U.S., as part of civilian prevention against the air raids. In the coastal US, blackouts were critical in preventing German submarines from seeing the silhouette of ships carrying civilians and war supplies against the bright lights of cities like New York. This style of prevention is no longer effective, due to more advanced technology such as radar and night vision; it is no longer feasible to shut down cities that are much larger than they were in the 1940s.

100 Years Ago

… an article was written in the Skaneateles Press titled, “The Upcoming Baseball Season”. The article explained that the baseball season was approaching and the officers had already been chosen. Games had been scheduled to take place on Friday afternoons instead of Saturday so they would not interfere with the boys’ work on the farm. Today, the Skaneateles baseball team doesn’t have to compete with a hectic farming schedule and games can take place on Saturdays. The Skaneateles boys’ baseball team has a very exciting season ahead of them. Their first game is against Auburn on March 28th, and there are plenty of other opportunities to go support the team as their season runs until the middle of June. The Skaneateles Laker baseball team has been working hard to prepare for their season, so make sure to go support the team!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story