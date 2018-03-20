Middle school prepares for Legally Blonde Jr.

Just weeks after a highly successful run of Big Fish by the Skaneateles High School drama department, the Skaneateles Middle School drama team will next take to the high school auditorium stage with Legally Blonde, Jr. March 22-24.

Based on the award-winning Broadway musical and the smash hit motion picture, Legally Blonde, Jr. is a fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons.

Legally Blonde, Jr. follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackle stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Featuring large, energetic dance numbers with an expandable cast of sorority sisters, law school students, hairdressers and more – Legally Blonde, Jr. is filled with humor, wit and sass.

The Middle School drama department will present a total of four performances for the general public starting Thursday, March 22 through Saturday, March 24.

Friday’s performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday’s shows taking place at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

A special performance for area senior citizens will kick-off the show week on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are available from any cast member and will also be available at the door for $8.

