DEC and Spafford to hold public hearing on Otisco lake boat launch

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the town of Spafford will host a public meeting to provide information and answer questions about DEC’s planned Boat Launch Site on Otisco Lake, located in the town of Spafford, Onondaga County, on Thursday, March 22, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Borodino Grange Hall, 1861 E. Lake Road, Skaneateles.

“DEC’s new Otisco Lake Boat Launch Site is designed to enhance lake user access through a modern facility with parking and amenities,” said DEC Region 7 Director Matthew Marko. “The boat launch will complement the abundant fisheries resources New York State stocks and manages on this important Finger Lake. The State has worked closely with town and county partners to prioritize public safety and ensure the success of this public access site. I encourage anyone with an interest in Otisco Lake to attend the meeting and learn more about DEC’s plans and how public input was incorporated into the final design.”

The meeting will feature a presentation about the planned Otisco Lake Boat Launch, including how comments and suggestions from the first meeting were addressed, as well as final site design details and project schedule. DEC will be available to answer questions after the presentation.

“Thank you to DEC for their commitment to working with the town to incorporate local input and provide residents another opportunity to discuss this important project,” said Spafford Town Supervisor Christopher Kozub.

Otisco is the only Finger Lake currently without a public boat launch. The Otisco Lake Boat Launch Site will be located on former Onondaga County Water Authority (OCWA) land, just south of the causeway on the west side of Otisco Lake.

