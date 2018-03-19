Skaneateles Rod and Gun Club News

Skaneateles Rod & Gun Club News

By George Knight and Dave Spearing

Contributing Writers

Trap: On Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, no report.

Rifle: On Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at 0900, 10 rifle shooters met at our range to fire the regular weekly rifle match. The temperature was 37 with gray overcast skies and no wind. It warmed to 39 by the end. Course of fire is 10 shots slow fire prone, 10 shots rapid fire prone, 10 shots slow fire standing.

The following fired rifles that are used in the CMP (Civilian Marksmanship Program) course of fire and are in the medal score category: High Score was John Bay he fired a .30 cal. M1 Garand and scored 91+81+82=254. Phil Ricklefs fired a .30 cal. M1 Carbine and scored 85-1X+84+84=253-1X. Dave Spearing fired a 7.7X58 Type 99 Arisaka and scored 89+89+73=251. Joe Dwyer fired a .30 cal. M1 Garand and scored 91+85-1X+55=231-1X. Mike Gentile fired a .30 cal. M1 Garand and scored 75-1X+85-1X+55=215-2X’s. Dave Simmons fired a 7.7X58 Type 99 Arisaka and scored 72+85+42=199.

The following fired other rifles: High Score was Josh Kszystyniak fired a 6.5X55 Mauser with a scope and scored 91-1X+82+49=222-1X. Mark Macko fired a .270 Cal. and scored 78+95-1X+40=213-1X. John Parsons fired a .223 cal. with a scope and scored 75+84-1X+48=207-1X. Gil Holm was doing a rifle test on a .30 cal. US M1903-A4 – no score.

After the match, nine went to the excellent Willow Glen Café for beverages. Lynn served drinks, Mark Macko paid the tab every one thanks them both.

Pistol: Week 21, Feb. 20, 2018

Shooting one handed Rim Fire scores:

Lynn Lepak 225-1X & 213

Paul Straka 173

Mark Walker 252-2X’s & 211-1X

Shooting two handed Rim Fire scores:

Dick Bailer 225-2X’s

Stu Cook 212 & 194

John Sheldon 256-1X

Shooting one handed Center Fire scores:

John Sheppard 201-2X’s

Shooting two handed Center Fire scores:

George Newton 274-6X’s & 274-8X’s

Trap: On Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, it was clear and relatively mild at 28-30 degrees. We had lighter turnout than usual, fielding only 7 squads, several of which were not full. There were no 25s for the day, however Tom Main broke 24 and Mike Machen shot 3 rounds, on two of which he also broke 24s.

Rifle: On Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at 0900, nine rifle shooters met at our range to fire the regular weekly rifle match. The temperature was 24 with sunny skies and no wind. It warmed up to 30 by the end. Course of fire is 10 shots slow fire prone, 10 shots rapid fire prone, 10 shots slow fire standing.

The following fired rifles that are used in the CMP (Civilian Marksmanship Program) course of fire and are in the medal score category: High Score was Dave Spearing who had a CMP silver medal score. He fired a .30-40 Krag, US M1898 and scored 95-1X+90+85=270-1X. John Bay fired a .30 cal. US M1903-A3 and scored 87+83+78=248. Joe Dwyer fired a .30 cal. US M1903-A3 and scored 94-3X’s+88-1X+65=247-4X’s. Mike Gentile fired a .30 cal. M1 Garand and scored 87-1X+74+74-1X=235-2X’s. Mark Walker fired a .30 cal. M1 Garand and scored 84-3X’s+75+57-1X=216-4X’s.

The following fired other rifles: High Score was Gil Holm who fired a .223 cal. with a scope and scored 69-2X’s+100-3X’s+87-1X=256-6X’s. John Parsons who fired a .223 cal. with a scope and scored 89+85-1X+34=208-1X. Dave Simmons started to fire a .22 cal. Rimfire Marlin, but had trouble with his ammunition feeding properly – no score. John Spencer fired a few test rounds in an old .22 cal. Rimfire – no score.

After the match, seven went to the excellent Willow Glen Café for beverages. Lynn served drinks, Dave Spearing paid the tab every one thanks them both.

Pistol: Week 20, Feb. 13, 2018

Shooting one handed Rim Fire scores:

Lynn Lepak 200

Paul Straka no score

Shooting two handed Rim Fire scores:

Dick Bailer 257-2X’s

Shooting two handed Center Fire scores:

John Sheppard 143

Shooting two handed Center Fire scores:

George Newton 253-2X’s

For information on the Skaneateles Rod & Gun Club go to skaneatelesrodandgunclub.org

Shoot Safely!

