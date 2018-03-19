Kellish Hill Farm (sham)rocks the night away

Mar 19, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, News
Rainbow Missy & the Grin Reapers (Bill Sieling, Melissa Sieling and Paul Powers) perform at Kellish Hill Farms on St. Patrick’s Day. (photo by Lauren Young)
Kellish Hill Farms, known as “the place where the music lives,” celebrated St. Patrick’s Day last Saturday with their evening, “An Irish Blessing: St. Patrick’s Celebration” concert, as a part of their Winter Lodge Concert Series.
The event, held in their intimate, living room-styled lodge located on 3192 Pompey Center Road in Manlius, featured Irish tunes from local musicians including Rainbow Missy & the Grin Reapers, fiddler and pianist Chezzy Grenier and Irish flautist Eric Evans. The event, which took place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., was served with the traditional Irish staple of corn beef and cabbage.
Owned by Kathy Kellish and Rick Harding, the 152-acre farm in Manlius was bought by the Kellishs back in 1948 and has since remained instrumental in the local music community. Following in her family’s footsteps, Kellish evolved the harmonious tradition as she expanded their living room into a venue for local bluegrass, country, Celtic, gospel and folk musicians to come together and play in.
Jam Days are held every Sunday at Kellish Hill Farm starting at 1 p.m. with potluck dinners starting at 5 p.m.
For more information about the farm and its history, visit their website at kellishhillfarm.com.
