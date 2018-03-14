Marcellus recreation department has plenty of events planned

Looking ahead at the Town of Marcellus Recreation Department

Submitted by Shannon White

Spring is approaching and the Town of Marcellus Parks and Recreation Department has something for everyone! Our 23rd annual Hoop Mania Basketball Camp will run from Monday June 25 to Thursday June 28 from 9 to 3 p.m. for students entering fourth through ninth grade. The early bird special is available and will be $ 80/child until May 4. After that the price will be $100. If your child is entering 1st through 3rd grade we will be having our Hoop Mania Mini Hoopsters Camp from Monday July 9 to Thursday July 12 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The early bird special is available as well and will be $60/child by May 4 and $80/child after the fourth. Forms have been home through school and are also available in the recreation office and on our website.

Our first bingo trip to the Turning Stone Casino is Monday May 7. Registration forms have been sent out to those that joined us last year. If you are interested in going or did not receive one, stop into the town hall to register. Our bus leaves at 8:30 a.m. and returns approximately 5 p.m. You will receive $15 in Bingo Bucks to use as you choose, and a $5 meal coupon. A Gambling Package is available for those individuals who do not want to play bingo. The bus will depart from the Village Municipal Parking Lot behind St. Francis Catholic Church.

Our adult trip packet will be out Monday, March 19 and has a great variety of trips this upcoming summer and fall. We will kick off our first one day trip to Historic Binghamton on Wednesday June 13. Enjoy a candle making demonstration at Windy Hill Farms Candle Factory, a lunch at Little Venice Restaurant, a driving tour of Binghamton, and visit Animal Adventure Park- home of April the Giraffe. The cost is $70 per person which includes everything listed.

In August we will spend the day at Saratoga Race Track on Wednesday Aug. 15. Bet on a race, enjoy a mint julep, or just take in the sights and sounds of the historic race track. The cost is $45 per person which covers the cost of the bus. The rest of the day is for you to plan. Admission to the track, lunch and any other activities are on your own.

In October there will be a one day Fall Foliage trip featuring Mt. Morris Dam and Letchworth State Park on Wednesday Oct. 10. The trip will include a Ranger led walking tour of The Mount Morris Dam, lunch at the Glen Iris Inn, a guided bus tour of Letchworth State Park, and a stop at the unique Abbey of the Genesee, home of the Cistercian Monks. The cost per person is $65. Finally, ending off the trips will be a Christmas Show in the winter on December 6th. We are going to Cortland Country Museum and Show to see Donna and the Country Mystics Christmas Show. A roast beef dinner will be included with all the trimmings. The cost is $50 person.

In September we will depart on our overnight trip to The Brandywine Valley, which is in Kennett Square, PA. This trip will include various sights and adventures including a guided tour of Winterthur, dinner at the historic Brandywine Prime at Chadds Ford Inn, a visit to Longwood Gardens, QVC Studio Tour, dinner at the Mendenhall Inn, and finally a trip to Peddlers Village. Space is limited for all these trips so make sure to sign up as soon as trip information is released!

For more information visit Marcellusny.com We provide updates on Facebook and Twitter. The Town of Marcellus Park and Recreation Department office is located at 24 E. Main St. in Marcellus and we can be reached by phone at 673-3269 ext. 2 or by email atpark_rec@marcellusny.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story