Arrest made in Marcellus burglary case

Traveling Criminal Group Members Arrested

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that sheriff’s detectives have charged two men and are currently seeking a third, in connection with a residential burglary that occurred on January 25th in the Town of Marcellus.

Juan Felipe Amezquita (18) and Juan Sebastien Hoyos-Machado (25) both of Colombia, along with Jorge Ivan Salgado (46) of Miami Florida, are accused of burglarizing a residents in the 3200 block of Sevier Road, where they made off with a large sum of money.

Over the past month, detectives assigned to the Burglary Investigations Unit tracked down leads and interviewed witnesses relative to the daytime residential burglary. Their investigative efforts eventually develop information that would identify the vehicle used to transport the suspects across state lines, where they would commit numerous burglaries along the way. The identity of the suspects would follow when the three men were apprehended on an unrelated incident by officers from the City of Macedonia Police Department in Ohio.

Prior to detectives learning of the trio’s whereabouts, one of them, Jorge Ivan Salgado, was released from the Geauga County Jail after satisfying his charges and has since managed to evade police. An arrest warrant remains active for Salgado on the charges of burglary in the 2nd degree and grand larceny in the 3rd degree. Amezquita and Hoyos-Machado were transported back to Onondaga County on March 5th, where they were also charged with burglary in the 2nd degree and grand larceny in the 3rd degree. Both men were arraigned before a judge in Centralized Arraignment Court and are currently being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center on bail set at $50,000 cash and $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Jorge Ivan Salgado is asked to call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Investigations Unit at 315-435-3032 or by sending a tip via the tip411 app.

