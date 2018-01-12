WG swimmers go 1-1, fall to Liverpool

When it was the West Genesee boys swim team’s turn to go up against the top side in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division, it knew a special effort was required.

And the Wildcats gave that effort last Tuesday night against Liverpool, and yet still could not keep up with the Warriors, who prevailed by a 98-86 margin.

Right from the time Liverpool went 1-2 in the 200-yard medley relay to start the meet, WG was working from behind, even as Matt Shoults prevailed in the 200 freestyle in one minute, 54.90 seconds, with Ryan McMahon third in 1:59.30.

David Puma was part of a 1-2-3 Wildcats finish in diving, as Puma earned 190.40 points and Justin Byrne, with 176.15 points, got past Ariel Schoeck (161.05 points) for the third spot.

More wins would follow as Shoults needed 51.78 seconds to take the 100 freestyle and Alex Shuron would claim the 100 butterfly in 1:02.55, and the Wildcats won both of the remaining relays, too.

In the 200 freestyle relay, McMahon, Shoults, Tiernan Guy and James Raymonda finished in 1:40.44 to Liverpool’s 1:42.38. Then Shoults, Shuron, McMahon and Keegan Schauron paired to go 3:41.18 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Two days later, WG took on Weedsport, and quickly got back into the win column, handling those other Warriors in a 96-83 decision.

Through five events, the Wildcats had a 56-23 lead, initiated when Shoults, Shuron, Mike Whitney and Declan Braun got a victory in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.97.

McMahon claimed the 200 IM in 2:17.56, with Cameron Chao second (2:28.81) as Zac Zoanetti won the 200 freestyle in 2:08.01. Then Puma, with 228.70 points, held off Byrne (221.20 points) in the diving event, while Schoeck got third place with 205.85 points.

Shoults earned his own victory in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.81, with Chao second in the 100 freestyle and Matt Barrington second in the 500 freestyle. McMahon had the quickest time in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:07.56.

With a 6-2 record, WG hosts Fulton Wednesday night before taking part in the SCAC diving championships a day later.

