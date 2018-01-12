WG boys finish third at Constantino meet

After the indoor track and field George Constantino Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena was postponed Jan. 6 by winter weather, it was made up last Tuesday and Wednesday, with most of the area teams taking part in the Tuesday session, including West Genesee, who finished third out of 16 teams in the boys division and fourth in the girls division.

Also in the girls portion, Solvay finished sixth, while Jordan-Elbridge tied for eighth and Marcellus was 11th. J-E added a seventh-place boys finish as Marcellus and Solvay were further back.

The WG boys featured a victory from Sean Byrnes in the 3,200-meter run as Byrnes went 10 minutes, 24.64 seconds to hold off Baldwinsville’s Joe Licameli (10:27.91) as J-E’s Sean Dristle was fifth in 10:48.55.

Paul Stannard, in 1:29.56, got third place in the 600-meter run. Esisas Brumfield went 6.86 seconds in the 55-meter dash for third place as Dan Gill was fifth in 6.97 seconds.

Griffin Dombroske had a third-place long jump of 19’6 ¼”, while Damian Irvine-Panek was fifth with 19’3 ¼”. Dombroske also was third in the triple jump, going 39’5”.

Byrnes, Ryan Allen, Matt Bartlotta and Nathan Couse were third in the 4×800 relay in 8:54.73, while in the 4×200 relay WG had Brumfield, Jakob Petrocci, D.J. Durham and Brian Morabito finish fourth in 1:38.88, while J-E was seventh in 1:44.85.

Cole Nowark, throwing the shot put 44’2 ½”, was third, while Marcellus had Luke Norstad in seventh place. Nowark also was fourth in the weight throw, heaving it 36’8” ahead of the Eagles’ Austin Poticher (35’7”) in fifth place.

Petrocci earned fifth place in the 300-meter dash in 39.79 seconds. Irvine-Panek was sixth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.93 seconds, while Nick Mulderig was sixth (3:07.81) in the 1,000-meter run. Durham and Irvine-Panek both cleared 5’8” in the high jump, with Durham taking fourth place and Solvay’s Dylon Ewers in fifth place.

J-E made it to second place in the 4×400 relay as Ryan Chiaramonte, Kenny Williams, Ethan Kinney and Logan Kinney posted 3:55.49 to finish behind Cicero-North Syracuse (3:52.28), with Solvay seventh in 4:01.23 and WG in eighth place.

Chiaramonte took eighth place in the 55 hurdles. Marcellus had Ethan Mosure take fourth place in the mile in 4:43.53, with Bartolotta eighth.

On the girls side, J-E’s Theresa Dristle was victorious in the 3,000-meter run, needing 11:24.13 to pull away from WG’s Mia Mitchell, who gained second place in 11:53.02. Dristle was third in the pole vault, topping 7 feet.

WG prevailed in the 4×400, where Carly Benson, Kelsey Fox, Janet Nolan and Abby Kuppinger went 4:26.89 to hold off C-NS (4:27.29) as Marcellus got seventh place in 4:48.02. Megan Delia added a victory in the triple jump, going 33 feet 3 inches.

Solvay’s Ashley Bosco continued her dominance in throwing events, claiming the shot put with a heave of 38’9 ¾” as teammate Sabrina Garnett (27’9”) was fifth. In the weight throw, Bosco was second with 33’4” and Garnett was third with a toss of 31’9”.

Also for the Bearcats, Erica Bagozzi contended in the pole vault, clearing 7’6” for second place, while Marcellus had Courtney Otis tie Fox for fifth place and Julianna Szczech get seventh place.

Mitchell, Julia Soper, Olivia Lockwood and Natalie Buckhout helped WG to second place in the 4×800 in 11:10.51.Fox was third in the long jump, going 15’2 ½” as Amina Mambambu was fifth with 14’9”.

Benson made it to fourth place in the 600 in 1:46.38. Liz Baker, in 45.18 seconds, held off Delia (45.26) for fourth place in the 300. Delia, Kuppinger, Shannon Foster and Angelina Barnello were fifth (1:55.67) in the 4×200.Baker had a fourth-place high jump of 4’10”, with Julia Quirk seventh and Marcellus getting Sophia Shaw (4’6”) in sixth place. Solvay’s Kyra Crossett tied for eighth.

Etana Davis was fourth in the shot put, tossing it 28’11 ¼”, and added an eighth-place finish in the weight throw as J-E’s Skylar Crysler was seventh. Caitlin Mills got sixth place in the 55 sprint in 7.88 seconds. Natalie Buckhout was sixth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:26.77 as Olivia Becker took eighth place in the 55 hurdles.

