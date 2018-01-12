Westhill indoor track teams third at Constantino meet

Before the weather altered things again, the Westhill indoor track and field team was set to compete twice in a four-day span.

Instead, with the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational postponed on Saturday, the Warriors appeared just once, in last Saturday’s George Constantino Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena, which itself was a makeup of a meet wiped out by the previous weekend’s storm..

Westhill finished third in both the boys and girls divisions behind large-school powerhouses Fayetteville-Manlius, who won the girls portion, and Liverpool, who won the boys portion.

The girls Warriors picked up 65 points, its lone win coming in the pole vault, where Noelle Coolican was the only competitor to clear 9 feet 6 inches. Bishop Ludden’s Sarah Thompson was second, topping 8’6” as Zoe Fortin was sixth (31’5 ½”) in the triple jump.

Haylei Coolican, in a time of 11:19.82, landed in second place in the 3,000-meter run behind F-M’s Grace Kaercher (11:07.02), while Bella Lavigne was second in the weight throw with a toss of 33 feet 6 inches. Abby Feyerabend was fourth in the high jump, clearing 4’8”.

Liz Kessler, Ashley Bolesh, Maura McAnaney and Kendra MacCaull rose to third place in the 4×400 relay in 4:30.24. In the 4×800, the Warriors were again third as Megan O’Reilly, Katharine Evans, Angie Mesa-Espinosa and Emily O’Reilly posted 11:26.46. The Warriors took seventh (2:00.70) in the 4×200.

Bolesh, just a seventh-grader, had a fifth-place long jump of 14’10 ½”, while Lauren Marshall was 10th in the triple jump. Lennah Abraham had a fifth-place shot put toss of 29’3” as Hannah Abraham took seventh place in the weight throw.

Alyssa Holstein was fifth in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.84 seconds, with Kessler sixth in the 600-meter run in 1:50.72. Alaina Kenny (3:26.51) beat out Kylie Nowicki (3;35.54) for eighth place in the 1,000-meter run. Caitlin McIntyre was 11th and Marshall 13th in the 55-meter dash. Molly Bobbett was 14th in the 300-meter dash.

On the boys side, Westhill gained 51 points, with Ben Eassa leading the way as he cleared 11 feet 6 inches for second place behind Liverpool’s James Gaffney (12 feet) in the pole vault, while Adam King cleared 8’6” for sixth place.

In the 4×400 relay, Eassa, Connor Schwartz, Evan Watt and Tom Howard needed 3:48.25 to claim third place, while the Warriors were fifth in the 4×800 in 9:37.55. Eassa also went 38’8 ½” in the triple jump to take third place.

Watt also got fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.76 seconds, with Jake Suddaby fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:55.29. Evan Ballard, throwing the shot put 39’1 ½”, gained fourth place. Cal Niezabytowski needed 1:34.22 to grab eighth place in the 600-meter run. Jacob Fricano was 10th in the 1,000.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story