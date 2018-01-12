Indoor track Lakers have first meet of 2018

All of that winter snow and Arctic temperatures caused area indoor track and field teams to deal with what looked like a crowded schedule in the second week of January.

The George Constantino Memorial Invitational, which was set for Jan. 6, was pushed back to a two-day session Tuesday and Wednesday, and another meet, the John Arcaro Invitational, was set for Saturday before that got postponed, too.

But Skaneateles did take part in the Tuesday portion of the Constantino meet, the girls Lakers earning 43 points to finish fifth behind Baldwinsville, Cicero-North Syracuse, Jamesville-DeWitt and West Genesee, while the boys Lakers were 11th in a 16-team field.

Maddie Peterson, in 44.06 seconds, got to second place in the girls 300-meter dash, only trailing Baldwinsville’s Karen Ekure, who won in 42.54 seconds. In the triple jump, Peterson got fourth place with a leap of 30 feet 4 ½ inches.

Natalie Condon was third in the 1,500-meter run in 5:13 flat, also getting fifth place in the 1,000-meter run in 3:26.62. Emme Conan made it to fourth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.77 seconds, with Evangelia Vitsaxaki eighth in 8.11 seconds.

Conan joined Melissa Biver, Bella Capozza and Maddie Peterson to take third place in the 4×200 relay in 1:54.60. Vitsaxaki, Jessica Pattalino, Ellie Peterson and Sarah Euto were sixth in the 4×400 relay in 4:45.88.

Edan Howard, with a weight throw 28’8”, got fourth place. Elyse Osmun, in 12:23.22, took ninth place in the 3,000-meter run. Capozza was 13th in the 55-meter hurdles as Biver got 12th place in the long jump and 13th place in the 300 and Capozza was 14th in the 1,000.

On the boys side, the Lakers’ Luke Rathgeb needed 10:36.19 to rise to third place in the 3,200-meter run, while Caleb Bender was sixth in 10:52.10. Rathgeb also made it to seventh place in the mile in 4:46.11.

Skaneateles was sixth in the 4×200 as Cross Bianchi, John Ryan, Tahjin Blackiston and Max Moss went 1:43.63. Ryan was ninth in the 300 in 41.14 second as Thomas Smith was 13th in the 55 sprint. Bianchi tied for 10th in the high jump.

Tyler Priest had a sixth-place weight throw of 33’1”, with Luke Peterson 13th. Moss was 14th in the triple jump. The Lakers took 11th place in the 4×400 in 4:17.01 as Connor Gell, Sam McClintic, Matt Persampieri and Ryan Willcox took part.

