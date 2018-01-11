L’pool schools participate in ‘Hour of Code’

Liverpool Central School District library media specialists recently introduced their students to the world of computer science as part of Hour of Code activities around the world. Soule Road Elementary fifth-graders Jaden Bagnett Perl, left, and Laila Britner program a CleverBot.

By Meghan Piper

LCSD School Information Officer

Coding has become one of the most important job skills employers seek in potential workers and it’s a skill gaining importance in fields beyond technology.

That’s why Liverpool Central School District library media specialists recently introduced their students to the world of computer science as part of Hour of Code activities around the world.

Elementary and middle school students were presented with multiple coding apps (of varying ability levels) that allowed them to use code to solve puzzles or create games featuring characters from “Frozen,” Minecraft and “Star Wars.” They also had the opportunity to program various educational toys such as CleverBots and Code-a-pillars.

At the high school level, library media specialists and technology teachers teamed up to explore different aspects of coding such as design, functions and procedures, and Javascript. The students also explored career opportunities in multiple industries.

Code.org, a public 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to expanding participation in computer science by making it available in more schools, organizes the annual Hour of Code. This year’s event, which was held during Computer Science Education Week, reached tens of millions of students in more than 180 countries.

