LETTER: Legislator Rowley to hold ‘office hours’ at Clay Town Hall

To the editor:

As the newly elected legislator from the second district representing the town of Clay, it is my goal to be accessible to the district’s constituents, as well as maintain a close working relationship with our town representatives.

To this end, I will have “office hours” on the third Monday of each month at Clay Town Hall. The Onondaga County Legislature meets on the first Tuesday of the month and the Clay Town Board meets on the first and third Mondays of the month. I will attend Clay Town Board meetings on the third Monday to update the board and the public of what is transpiring in the Legislature. I will be in attendance 30 minutes before the start of the meeting and will be available after the meeting should constituents want to meet with me.

I also invite any constituents who are members of a homeowners group or belong to other associations or organizations, and would like comments on any county issue from this legislator to contact me. Individually, constituents can reach me at jjrowley@aol.com or by calling (315) 622-0059.

I can report that the legislature conducted its organizational meeting this month and while the leader of the legislature did not change, it is my hope that the environment within the legislature will change. The bitter political animosities that were fomented by the pay raise issue need to end and the legislature needs to get back to normal order. I will be pursuing legislation and rule changes to promote open and honest dialogue, transparency, accountability and ensuring that checks and balances within county government are adequate to ensure taxpayers are well served.

Jim Rowley

2nd District County Legislator

