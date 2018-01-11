F-M girls gain victory at Constantino meet

When the indoor track and field George Constantino Memorial Invitational was postponed Jan. 6, it was moved to a two-day session last Tuesday and Wednesday at SRC Arena.

Fayetteville-Manlius won the girls session last Wednesday night with 149 points to edge Liverpool (132.33 points), while the boys Hornets were second with 80 points. East Syracuse Minoa was fourth on the girls side with 47 points and Christian Brothers Academy was ninth with 24 points.

The F-M girls began to dominate distance races when Phoebe White, in four minutes, 43.30 seconds, ran away in the 1,500-meter run and Rebecca Walters was second in 4:55.46 as CBA’s Bri Pucci (5:15.22) was third.

Sophie Ryan won the 600-meter run in 1:36.51, with Susan Bansbach fourth in 1:44.40 as Ryan also claimed the 1,000-meter run in 2:57.16, while Claire Walters was fourth and CBA’s Olivia Morganti got third place in 3:03.67.

Palmer Madsen beat the field in the 300-meter dash in 43.65 seconds as Samantha Pynn (46.02 seconds) was fourth. Grace Kaercher claimed in the 3,000-meter run in 11:07.02, with Alex Villalba third in 11:34.80.

Cady Barns, going 16 feet 7 ½ inches, prevailed in the long jump as Isabel Zuber was third with 15’10 ½”. Then, in the triple jump, Barns needed 35’1 ½” to beat out ESM’s Mia Montgomery (34’7”) for the title. Sarah Vaccaro was seventh in the shot put.

Gwen Shepardson, fifth in the triple jump, also prevailed for the Hornets, taking the 55-meter hurdles in 9.05 seconds. In the 4×200 relay, F-M got White, Madsen, Barns and Fiona Mejico to pull away and win in 1:50.99.

Kaercher, Villalba, Lejla Borcilo and Emily Cook won the 4×800 relay in 10:48.90, with ESM sixth. Bansbach, Walters, Chloe Bullough and Libbie Kilpatrick were second in the 4×400 relay in 4:27.55, with CBA fifth in 4:48.23 and ESM eighth.

ESM had Jennah Ferrari clear 4’10” in the high jump for second place, and she also was third in the pole vault, just ahead of Erica Garn, though both cleared 7’6”.

Also for the Spartans, Mackenzie Bourdon finish fourth in the 55 hurdles in 9.72 seconds. Lashae Benjamin took fourth (7.95 seconds) and Montgomery sixth (8.02 seconds) in the 55-meter dash. CBA’s Cory Knox was sixth in the 600.

On the boys side, F-M had Ben Otis win the mile in 4:38.98 as Sam Otis (4:49.59) was fourth. In the 3,200-meter run, Garrett Brennan needed 9:48.22 to beat the field as CBA’s Zach Medicis (10:47.20) was fourth.

In the 4×400, the Hornets won as Armando Adrian, John Nethercott, Jacob Roberts and Jack Shanley posted 3:44.97, with ESM seventh in 4:11.86. Then F-M claimed the 4×800 as Nolan Chiles, Jack Duncanson, John Meskos and Max Perry had a time of 8:39.67.

Geoff Howles got second place in the 1,000 in 2:45.04 as Matt Tripp finished sixth. Adrian went 38.61 seconds in the 300 to gain second place. Chiles (1:31.59) beat out Duncanson (1:32.09) for fourth place in the 600 as the Hornets were seventh in the 4×200. Aaron Costanza was sixth in the triple jump, going 35’11”.

For the ESM boys, Myles Riggins went 8.70 seconds in the 55 hurdles for a second-place finish, with Gavin Stevens sixth and Tyler Nice eighth in the 300. CBA’s Lewes Kunda was sixth in the 55 sprint in 7.02 seconds as F-M’s Jacob Roberts was seventh.

Going in the Tuesday session, Jamesville-DeWitt earned 95 points in the girls meet, finishing third behind Baldwinsville (150 points) and Cicero-North Syracuse (99 points), while the boys Red Rams had 52 points for a fifth-place effort.

Alexandria Payne led the J-D girls again, going 8.57 seconds to beat the field by more than a full second in the 55 hurdles. Then Payne cleared 5’5” to win the high jump as Laetticia Bazile was fifth, topping 4’10”.

Payne helped Ana Dieroff, Denise Yaeger and Alish McDevitt get second place in the 4×200 in 1:51.27, just behind B’ville’s winning 1:50.89. Dieroff won, too, getting the title in the 600 in 1:39.47 as Katie Lutz was fifth in 1:48.22. Sophia Vinciguerra was second in the 1,00 in 3:13.51 as Grace Bridge was fourth in 3:18.46.

Amber Hamernik needed 15’2 ¾” to take second place in the long jump. Madeline Foss was fourth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:16.28, with Abby Palin eighth. Abby Leavitt was fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:55.90 as Ayla Erwin got eighth place.

Marianah Williams was third in the shot put with a toss of 29’9”. Foss, Abby Palin, Anna Sofia Hege and Kathryn Sizing were fourth in the 4×800 in 11:16.60. J-D also took fifth place in the 4×400 in 4:41.81 as Eva Wisniewski was eighth in the pole vault.

The J-D boys nearly won the 4×200, having Joey Armenta, Murad Amurlayev, Haberle Conlon and Mike Potamianos roar to a time of 1:35.84, just behind C-NS, who won in 1:35.84.

But Amurlayev did win the long jump as his best leap of 20 feet 5 ¼ inches beat out Cato-Meridian’s Raymond Raymer (20’ ¾”) for the top spot as Donavon Coughlin was eighth with 18’10 ½”. Liam McFadden was ninth in the triple jump.

Alex Carbacio, in 8.28 seconds, was second, just behind B’ville’s Nate Jaquint (8.25), in the 55 hurdles. Armenta gained third place in the 300 in 37.86 seconds, while Nick Mannion was third in the 1,000 in 2:47.21.

Mike Potamianos needed 1:29.99 to finish fifth in the 600, while Joe DiDomenico was eighth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:59.75. The Rams were fifth in the 4×400 in 3:58.54 and sixth in the 4×800 in 9:25.49.

