Boys, girls Warriors indoor track win big

All that the weather postponement of the indoor track George Constantino Memorial Invitational on Jan. 6 meant was that Liverpool, to make up that meet, would have to compete twice at SRC Arena in a four-day span – if the weather cooperated.

It did long enough for the Warriors to get to the Constantino meet Wednesday night and, with 139.85 points, pull away from runner-up Fayetteville-Manlius (80 points) for the title as the girls had 132.33 points, but was second to F-M’s 149-point effort.

Liverpool went 1-2 in the 55-meter dash as Talmari Turner, in 6.94 seconds, edged Paul Dewan (6.96 seconds) for the top spot. Nazir Murray got third place in the 300-meter dash in 39.44 seconds as Turner (39.65 seconds) settled for fifth place.

Dewan’s victory came in the triple jump with a top leap of 41 feet 6 ¾ inches as Michael Nigro was fifth with 36’1”. Murray, Dewan, Nigro and Justin Chrisjohn were second in the 4×200 relay in 1:40.45. Chrisjohn had a fourth-place long jump of 18’3” as Nigro was ninth.

Arthur Bittel was victorious in the weight throw, his best toss going 47’ 2 ¼” as Jacob Barnes was sixth with 34’8”. Bittel also finished third in the shot put, heaving it 42’5” as Antwan Kelly got eighth place.

James Gaffney beat the field in the pole vault as the only athlete to clear 12 feet. Gaffney added a fifth-place finish in the high jump, where he topped 5’6”.

Nathan Reeves was second (1:26.85) to Faith Heritage’s Hans Matzal (1:26.14) in the 600-meter run, with Reeves, Eli Barbour, Carter Rodriguez and Cameron O’Connell second in the 4×800 relay in 8:47.64. Spencer Ruediger was second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:34.77, while Ethan Glashauser (11:10.42) was sixth.

Chrisjohn, Cullen McLaughlin, Connor Fahy and Dawson Newbern were second (3:45.61), right behind F-M (3:44.97), in the 4×400. McLaughlin needed 4:48.91 for third place in the mile as Rodriguez finished seventh, while T.J. Praschunus was fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 2:47.40.

Liverpool’s girls team also got plenty of points in field events, led by Trinity Gray, who with a shot put toss of 31’ ½” went 1-2 with Sarah LaValley, who threw it 30’7 ½”. Gray then won the weight throw with a best attempt of 37 feet as LaValley (32’ ½”) was fourth.

Meghan Milazzo claimed a victory in the high jump, clearing 5’2” as no one else cleared 4’10” and Sophia Recuparo tied for eighth. Milazzo’s long jump of 16’5 ¾”, was just behind F-M’s Cady Barns (16’7 ½”), and she also fourth in the triple jump by going 32’4”.

Windsor Ardner made it to second place in the 600 in 1:41.87, with Natalie Kurz third in 1:43.95. But Ardner and Kurz were victorious in the 4×400 as they joined Sydney Carlson and Anne Gullo to post 4:19.53, well clear of F-M (4:27.55) and the field.

Gullo, in 7.68 seconds, was second to PSLA-Fowler’s Kadija Hill-Curtis (7.61) in the 55 sprint. Lauren Fradette got to third place in the 55 hurdles in 9.39 seconds, with Kali Hayes (10.08 seconds) sixth.

Isabella Brancato, Sarah Sedlock, Claudia Brown and Colleen Tifft went 11:06.75 for second place in the 4×800. Gullo, Carmen Caterino, Sophia Recuparo and Tahje McDonald were third in the 4×200 in 1:57.35.

Emily Neuner made it to fourth place in the 3,000-meter run in 11:40.91, with Phoebe Rigley seventh. Carlson was fourth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:18.28 as Rosie Petrella took seventh place. Tahje McDonald got seventh place in the 300 and Gabby McCarthy was seventh in the 1,000 and Lauren Caldwell sixth in the pole vault.

