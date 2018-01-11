Alene Forbes Butler, 93

Alene Forbes Butler, 93, passed away peacefully in Phoenix, AZ, on Nov. 16, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. Alene was a resident of Phoenix for the last 10 years.

Born on Long Island in 1924, Alene graduated in 1942 from South Side High School in Rockville Center, N.Y., cum laude and vice president of her senior class. After graduating, Alene went to work as a secretary for Sperry Gyroscope Company. At Sperry, Alene met her future husband of 56 years, Charlie, who was home on leave and visiting a friend and could not help but notice the pretty and cheerful Alene.

After marrying Charlie in January of 1946, the couple settled down in Long Island, purchasing a home in Levittown, N.Y. As a loving, caring and hardworking housewife she raised five children (Bob, Patty, Joan, Jack and Tom) and supported Charlie’s career with the New York Telephone Company as they moved from Levittown, Wantagh, Averill Park and finally to Cazenovia, where the family settled down for over 20 years.

Alene was always a proponent of education and wanted her children to pursue a higher education. Because of her family circumstances, she was unable to attend college but she was determined to help her children attend. Alene returned to work as a secretary at Cazenovia High School and then as an assistant to the director of admissions at Cazenovia College, dedicating her salary to her children’s college educations. Because of Alene’s strong emotional and financial support, all five of her children achieved master’s degrees or greater.

In Cazenovia, the family became involved members of Willow Bank Yacht Club, Cazenovia Ski Club and the Cazenovia Dance Club where Charlie and Alene shared fun-filled moments with many close friends and family.

After Cazenovia, Alene and her Charlie spent two years in Lagos, Nigeria, working for the United Nations Development Program in telecommunications. Alene worked as a secretary for the U.S. Diplomatic Department’s military liaison.

After retirement, she and her husband sailed in the Caribbean. Alene and Charlie were gracious hosts to many sailing visitors and friends – sharing the beauty of the Caribbean in their numerous sailing trips. Later the couple moved to Hilton Head, NC, where she pursued golf and tennis activities. They moved to New Bern, NC, for 10 years after which Alene moved to the Terraces retirement community in Phoenix to be in a warm and sunny climate.

No matter where Alene was located, she was always involved and active in her community. She was a member of welcoming committees so people would feel embraced by their new community. Her outgoing personality, enthusiasm and kindness were felt by all newcomers and friends alike.

The most important part of Alene’s life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom she cherished and devoted all of her attention. They learned her special names for things, her silliness, her joy of life and they learned to embrace her most cherished place, the beach. This is where they would collect beach glass and walk the sandy shores with Grammy.

Alene was predeceased by her husband Charles George Butler, her brother Stebbins, and sisters Elinor, Dorothy and Mary. Survivors include her sons; Robert Butler and wife Lydia of Basel, Switzerland, Jack Butler and wife Alane, of Exton, PA, and Thomas Butler and wife Erika, of Delmar, N.Y., daughters; Patricia Butler and husband Thomas Maroun of Phoenix, AZ and Joan Butler and husband John Barrows of Sag Harbor, N.Y., and eight grandchildren; Alexia (Maroun) Black, Nicholas Maroun, Allison Butler, Daniel Butler, Tessa Butler, Seth Barrows, Tatum Barrows and Shayla Butler and great-grandchildren; Sadie Black and May Black.

“Alene, Alene, the village queen!” You will be sorely missed – we all love you and will cherish the many special times that we shared with you.

Donations may be made in Alene’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York Chapter, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.

