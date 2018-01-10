Local leaders: Tackling traffic in the village

Editor’s note: We’d like to introduce a new column to our readers. Each month, a representative from the village of Baldwinsville or the towns of Lysander and Van Buren will write about an issue they’re dealing with in local government. The monthly feature kicks off with the village of Baldwinsville:

By Dick Clarke

Mayor of Baldwinsville

Recently, I was asked what is the no. 1 complaint I hear in the village of Baldwinsville. That’s fairly easy – traffic.

“When are you gonna do something about the traffic?”

Well, the general answer is there isn’t a lot we can do. Our village has a river running through it and one way to cross that river. That single route over the river causes logjams during certain times of the week. And there is no life in talks of a bypass.

The key is to find ways to get around it or live with it.

I’ll address living with it. Talk traffic issues with people in Atlanta or Boston or Chicago or Los Angeles. Those areas find commuters on the road for up to two hours each way every day.

In Baldwinsville, a traffic jam may mean it takes five minutes longer to get through the Village. A little patience goes a long way. I know, I know — the delay always comes at the wrong time.

We who have lived here for any amount of time know 5 p.m. Friday is a bad time to traverse the main drag. And there are times when school buses jam up our route in the village. They’re out at 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Avoid the busier times if you can.

If you can’t do that, try to go around the issue. Bear with me. Try turning right! I know long-time residents who simply avoid turning left most of the time.

For example, if you are exiting the post office at a busy time, turning left can be impossible. So, turn right onto East Genesee Street. Then turn left on Palmer Lane, left on Elizabeth Street, left on Oswego Street to the light. The trip is couple hundred yards longer, but most days it’s a time-saver.

Similarly, leaving the B’ville Diner, you can turn right onto East Genesee, left on Virginia, left on Elizabeth to Oswego.

How about Dunkin’ Donuts? Turn right onto Lock Street, left on Margaret Street, left on Salina Street to the light. Again, it’s a little longer distance-wise but less frustrating and maybe even faster on real busy days.

Trying to exit the Kinney’s area in heavy traffic can be a nightmare. How about going out the side entrance onto Virginia Street, left to Elizabeth and left onto Oswego? Safer and saner.

Hencle Boulevard was designed to take truck traffic on Route 690 around the village into and out of Radisson. That route works just as well for car traffic trying to avoid the village’s busier times.

A resident of Conifer Village Apartments wondered how she could exit left onto Downer Street with all the new traffic from the new apartments at the old Tri-County Mall. She said it made it tough to get the Aldi’s. Same story — turn right onto Downer, then a left to Tappan Street, a left on Tappan and smooth-sailing to the light at Route 31.

A perfect solution? No. But less teeth-gnashing.

I asked her if she liked Aldi’s being nearby. Of course, she said. Well, without those apartments — and the traffic that comes with them — Aldi’s likely would not have built a store at that location.

And let’s try a little civility when we’re driving. Resist the blaring horn or the one-finger salute. And think about letting someone out from a side street into traffic, just like you hope someone would assist you.

We all share this planet. Can’t we all just get along?

Finally, here’s a quick note on marked crosswalks in the village. Pedestrians do have the right of way once they are in the crosswalk, but assume the drivers are not on the same page with that or are distracted. Be alert and be prepared that they may not be stopping.

Don’t just plunge out into a stream of moving traffic. Ease out and even put a hand up to alert people you are crossing.

And Baldwinsville police officers try to monitor the crosswalks when possible. Stay safe.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story