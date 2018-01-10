Girls Bees beat C-NS at Constantino track meet

Even if it had to wait a few more days, the Baldwinsville girls indoor track and field team was glad to maintain its win streak that dated back to 2017.

Competing in Tuesday’s George Constantino Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena (made up from a Jan. 6 snow postponement), the Bees picked up 150 points to pull away from Cicero-North Syracuse (99 points) for the top spot in a 16-team field.

To get going, the B’ville girls had Olivia Creelman take the 1,500-meter run in five minutes, 7.78 seconds as Elizabeth Fawwaz was second in 5:09.78. Fawwaz also helped Adrianna Straughter, Makayla Spicer and Maya Hewitt win the 4×800 relay in 10:49.09, the only time under 11 minutes in the field.

Straughter got a title of her own in the long jump, going 15 feet 5 ¾ inches, while Hewitt was the only pole vault competitor to clear 8 feet. Maggie Walikis got to second place in the triple jump with a leap of 31’10 ¾” as Creelman (29’11”) was eighth. Straughter also cleared 5’1” for third place in the high jump.

Lauren Addario won the 55-meter dash in 7.48 seconds, just ahead of teammate Karen Ekure (7.53 seconds) in third place, but Ekure roared to victory in the 300-meter dash in 42.54 seconds, with Maria Henwood third in 44.36 seconds.

Ekure and Henwood also helped the Bees win the 4×200 relay as they joined Emme Foote and Peyton Fleming to post 1:50.89, just enough to fend off Jamesville-DeWitt (1:51.27) for the title.

Danielle Marsell, in the weight throw, gained a victory by throwing it 38’8”, while Anna Miller (25’7”) was sixth. Marsell was second (30’1 ½”) to Solvay’s Ashley Bosco (38’9 ¾”) in the shot put.

Allyson Surowick was second in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.62 seconds, while Annabelle Horan got third place in the 3,000-meter run in 11:53.19 as Leah Carpenter (12:06.87) got sixth place. Patricia Conlan was eighth in the 600-meter run.

Anna Demer, Brianna Natoli, Tina Bartelli and Vanessa Nocevski were third in the 4×400 relay in 4:34.11. Anna Conklin and Claire Walker were ninth and 10th, respectively, in the 1,000-meter run.

Meanwhile, in the boys Constantino meet, B’ville nearly matched its female counterparts, earning 107 points to take second place as C-NS (124 points) snared the top spot here.

Still, the Bees went 1-2 in the mile as Ben Timmons won in 4:38.38 and Adam Davis was second in 4:39.84. Right after that, Nate Jaquint won the 55 hurdles in 8.25 seconds as Josh Scholten (8.85) was fifth. Scholten was sixth and Evan DaPrano seventh in the 300.

Kieran Sheridan took his turn in the 600, prevailing in 1:26.06, more than three seconds ahead of the field. Then Sheridan joined Timmons, Davis and Connor McManus to dominate the 4×800, the Bees’ time of 8:41.27 nearly 11 seconds ahead of the field.

Jaquint returned for another victory in the high jump when he cleared 6’1”, an inch ahead of Weedsport’s Steven Gilfus (6 feet). Judson Fletcher prevailed in the shot put with a top toss of 49’ 5 ¼” as Cameron Majchrzak finished ninth.

Joe Licameli, in 10:27.91, was second to West Genesee’s Sean Byrnes (10:24.64) in the 3,200-meter run. Zion Hayes was fourth in the 55 sprint in 6.91 seconds as Sam Kellner was fourth (2:48.90) in the 1,000.

Hayes, DaPrano, Greg Porceng and Cole Peters were third in the 4×200 in 1:37.92. Jaquint had a seventh-place triple jump of 37’9 ¼” as Scholten was ninth in the long jump and Justin Johnson was seventh in the weight throw.

