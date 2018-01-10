From the Liverpool Public Library: Bestsellers to Blockbusters

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

So, which did you like better — the book or the movie?

That’s been a time-tested question since, oh, 1940 and “Gone with the Wind,” the big screen gem adapted from Margaret Mitchell’s novel of the south. How about 1972 and “The Godfather,” taken from Mario Puzo’s sizzling crime family novel? Or “Goodfellas” from 1990, the movie favorite molded from Nicholas Pileggi’s “Wiseguy” non-fiction book about Henry Hill?

And those are just three from the G’s.

The LPL will pay tribute to that give-and-take custom with a new combination book/movie club.

One Monday evening each month, Bestsellers to Blockbusters will feature a screening of a big movie that was adapted from a popular book. After the viewing on the high-definition projection system in the Carman Community Room, a discussion will be held for patrons to compare their thoughts about the film and book. Copies of the book will be available for checkout a month ahead of time at the Customer Service Desk in the main room.

The series begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, with the showing of “The Glass Castle.” The 2017 drama stars Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts in the moving tale of an unconventional family taken from the memoir by Jeannette Walls.

The next two editions will feature the movie “A United Kingdom” on Feb. 12 and “Brooklyn” on March 12.

“A United Kingdom” is the story of King Seretse Khama of Botswana, whose interracial marriage to a British woman threw his kingdom into political and diplomatic turmoil. The movie, starring David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike, was adapted from the book “Colour Bar,” by Susan Williams.

“Brooklyn” is the story of a 1950s woman who travels from Ireland and makes a new home in New York City. The movie stars Saoirse Ronan and Emory Cohen. It’s adapted from the book by Colm Toibin.

