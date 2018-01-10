Dollars for Scholars Bowl-a-thon takes place Jan. 15

Honor Martin Luther King’s legacy by bowling for Liverpool Dollars for Scholars or sponsoring a bowler at the 2018 Bowl-a-thon, which takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at Flamingo Bowl.

Students, school district employees and community members with pledges of at least $30 in advance ($40 at the event) are eligible to participate. The cost is $5 for children in sixth grade and below. Bowlers will get three games, shoes, and lunch. All bowlers will receive raffle tickets for prizes, with special prizes designated for highest scoring bowlers and those who raise the most money in pledges.

High school students should pick up a sign-up sheet from Liverpool High School teacher Frank DeMauro in Room 103. Completed sheets should be returned to him.

Proceeds will go toward scholarships for June 2018 Liverpool High School graduating seniors. Donations for prizes and lane sponsorships are always needed. Board member Rob Just chairs the event. Contact him at (315) 382-4832 regarding the Bowl-a-thon.

“We continue to be grateful to individuals and businesses in the community who support our fundraisers throughout the year. Your donations make it possible for us to award scholarships to graduating Liverpool High School students,” reads a Dollars for Scholars press release. “We need sponsors and participants for our fundraisers. Please give generously so we can achieve our goal of awarding a scholarship to every eligible student who applies.”

Liverpool Dollars for Scholars awarded nearly 200 scholarships worth $109,000 in June 2017. The organization has given away more than $1.7 million since 1970. For more information about Liverpool Dollars for Scholars, contact John Cerrone at (315) 451-4653.

