Cicero receives $450K in state grants for Brewerton Revitalization Project

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

New York state has awarded the town of Cicero $450,000 toward streetscape improvements and waterfront revitalization in the hamlet of Brewerton.

The Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) has allotted two separate grants to the town as part of the Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP). The town is required to match the amounts of the grants.

“We’d like to make Brewerton shine,” said Cicero Town Supervisor Mark Venesky. “It’s really the gateway to the town of Cicero … and the gateway to Onondaga County.”

The first grant, which clocks in at $393,750, will fund Phase III of the plan, which includes curbing for Bennett Street, sidewalk installation, trees, landscaping and decorative lighting along Route 11 between Guy Young Road and Baldwin Street.

The second grant, which totals $56,250, will allow the town to prepare a LWRP plan for the waterfront along the outlet of Oneida Lake.

“The LWRP will focus on water-related uses and tourism activities, the hamlet’s connection with the waterfront, improvements to public infrastructure and the business district to increase climate change and economic resilience. The planning process will include extensive public outreach and input,” reads the December 2017 REDC grant awards report.

Central New York received $86.4 million in REDC grants in 2017 and was named no. 4 of 10 “top performer” regions.

Progress on the Brewerton Revitalization Project has been slow. The Cicero Town Board approved the plan back in 2008, but construction did not begin until 2013.

Phase I was completed in July of 2014 with the construction of picnic tables, new streetlights, a 400-foot brick walkway and benches along the riverfront.

The improvements cost a total of $102,400, which was made possible through matching grants to the town of Cicero, in-kind services from local businesses and town departments and donations from Brewerton residents.

Phase II involved the expansion of the walkway, access to the walkway, ramps, new lights and other improvements at Riverfront Park.

By 2015, the town had spent nearly $1 million on the project. Cicero has received grant money from the state and Onondaga County and continues to put money toward the project.

“The last three years — it started with Jessica [Zambrano, former town supervisor] — we’ve really had great progress over there,” Venesky said. “As long as I’m here, were going to continue this project to improve the hamlet.”

Sarah Hall contributed to this report.

