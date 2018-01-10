Caz boys track second at Mohawk Valley meet

A little extra, unscheduled rest served the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team quite well.

Unable to compete in the third Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association meet of the season on Jan. 4 due to weather, the Lakers returned to Colgate University’s Sanford Field House for the fourth MVITA edition and rose to second place.

With 91 points, Cazenovia only trailed Clinton, who had 120 points. Chittenango was further back, settling for seventh place in the 17-team field with 39 points.

Cazenovia did win the 4×400 relay, where Justin Gagnon, James Pavelchak, Jacob Olkowski and Zack Wendel went three minutes, 51.74 seconds to hold off Chittenango’s quartet of Dakota Diable, Matt Morak, Ersilio Cerminaro and Caleb Prenoveau, who finished second in 3:54.43.

Individually, Angelo Annotto prevailed for the Lakers in the weight throw, his top toss of 44 feet 7 ½ inches more than two feet ahead of the field. Annotto also took third place in the shot put with a top toss of 38’ ½”.

Gagnon, in 8.62 seconds, and Olkowski, in 8.81 seconds, were second and third, respectively, in the 55-meter hurdles, Gagnon just behind Clinton’s Justin Stell (8.60) for the top spot.

In the 4×200 relay, Gagnon, Pavelchak, Jack McDonale and Ray Satchwell went exactly 1:40 to finish second, just behind Utica Proctor’s winning 1:39.27.

On his own, Satchwell had a fourth-place triple jump of 39’3 ½” and a fifth-place long jump of 18’8 ¾”. Olkowski added a sixth-place finish (39.58 seconds) in the 300-meter dash.

James McPherson was second in the mile in 4:55.86 and took third place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:15.11, with Noah DeRochie (11:04.19) in sixth place. Pavelchak was fourth in the 55-meter dash in 7.04 seconds. Dalton Sevier cleared 5’6” for fourth place in the high jump as Collin Killiany was seventh (10 feet) in the pole vault.

Also for Chittenango, Cerminaro was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:36 flat, with Dave Gratien fifth in the mile in 5:00.51. Cerminaro was fifth (2:58.09) and Dylan Price sixth (2:58.42) in the 1,000-meter run.

Kyle Tessier took fifth place in the shot put, heaving it 36’6”. Prenoveau, in 1:34.69, edged out Morak (1:34.71) for sixth place in the 600-meter run. The Bears got sixth place in the 4×800 relay in 9:57.21, ahead of the Lakers (10:37.19) in seventh place.

Chittenango also picked up 19 points in the girls MVITA meet, six of them from the 4×800, where McKenzie Dombroski, McKayla Capeling, Brooke Price and Piper Beckwith finished third in 11:08.75.

Dombroski fared better in the 1,000, where in 3:17.34 she only trailed Rome Free Academy’s Marian Draper, who won in 3:14.07.

Piper Beckwith ran to eighth place in the 600 in 1:59.63. The Bears were also eighth in the 4×400 in 5:12.63 as Emily Wilson was ninth in the weight throw and Jada Sowich took 11th place in the 1,500-meter run.

