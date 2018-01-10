C-NS boys win Constantino indoor track meet

Though it had to wait for the weather to improve so it could travel, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys indoor track and field team did not mine one bit.

The Northstars held off Baldwinsville, 124 points to 107, to win the first session of the George Constantino Memorial Invitational last Tuesday at SRC Arena after a Jan. 6 weather postponement.

Jeremiah Willis once more led the C-NS boys, needing 36.69 seconds to go 1-2 with Joe Williams (37.71 seconds) in the 300-meter dash. That pair, along with Ryan Williams and Malcolm Christian, held off Jamesville-DeWitt, 1:35.27 to 1:35.84, to win the 4×200 relay.

Also, Willis was third in the high jump, clearing 5 feet 10 inches as Jason Hughes (5’6”) was eighth, but also was fifth (9’6”0 in the pole vault. Joe Williams was fourth in the triple jump, going 38 feet 10 ½ inches as Isaiah Wright (38’6 ½”) was fifth.

Ryan Williams finished third in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.29 seconds, just off the winning 8.25 by B’ville’s Nate Jaquint. But Williams paired with Calvin Garnes, Aidan Dietz and Derek Harned to win the 4×400 relay in 3:52.28 to Jordan-Elbridge’s 3:55.49.

Garnes was fourth in the 600-meter run in 1:29.75, with Michael McBride sixth in 1:30.65. R.J. Davis got fourth place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:48.26 as McBride, Sam Barber, John Perperian and Lucas Sharron were fourth (8:57.41) in the 4×800 relay.

Andrew DeLore, with a weight throw of 43 feet 6 inches, was second to Central Square’s Trevor Walker (45’3”) as Cameron Pisa was third with 38’8”.

Perperian got to fifth place in the mile in 4:44.09, with Barber ninth. Christian took sixth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.97 seconds. Adam Mosher had a sixth-place shot put toss of 39’10 ½’.

In the girls portion of the Constantino meet, C-NS had 99 points, second only to Baldwinsville’s winning total of 150 points, but had a win in the 600 when seventh-grader Kate Putman, in 3:13.06, topped a field that included Sarah Davis, who was third in 3:15.56.

Mia Pestle, in 1:42.01, rose to second place in the 600, with Putman third in 1:44.02. In the 4×400, Pestle, Ashlyn Slate, Marissa Bukowski and Isabelle Popoff were second in 4:27.29, just behind West Genesee’s winning 4:26.89.

Liliana Klemanski matched J-D star Alexandria Payne in the high jump, each clearing 5’5”, though Klemanski settled for second place. Lexi Gaetz got third place in the 55 hurdles in 9.65 seconds as Savannah Kur was fifth in 9.77 seconds.

Emily Dembowski was fifth in the 3,000-meter run in 12:02.51 and helped Allison Newton, Megan Trubia and Maria Marullo finish third in the 4×800 in 11:13.31. C-NS also was fourth in the 4×200 in 1:54.91.

Isabella Perkins had a fourth-place long jump of 14’10 ½”, with Juilanna Hutt fifth (30’4”) in the triple jump. Newton was fifth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:26.64.

Sierra Davis took seventh place in the 55 sprint in 8.08 seconds as Slate got 10th place. Davis was ninth in the 300 behind Amanda Reilly (46.03 seconds) in seventh place. Julie Phillips was fifth in the weight throw, heaving it 25’11”, and was sixth in the shot put, ahead of Dayna Losito in seventh place.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story