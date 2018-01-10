BCSD kindergarten registration set for March 15

Kindergarten open registration for the 2018–2019 school year will take place at the elementary schools in the Baldwinsville Central School District from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15. Families currently in the district student database will receive an informational letter in the mail by the first week of March.

Registration will take place at the elementary school of the student’s current attendance area for his or her home address. The informational letter will provide details for parents regarding the school to register their children, as well as the requirements needed to complete the registration process.

In order to be eligible for kindergarten in September 2018, a child must have been born on or before Dec. 1, 2013. The district is unable to honor requests to make exceptions for students who “just miss” the cutoff date.

To register, a parent or guardian must provide the district with all of the following:

• Completed online census

• Proof of residency in the form of a lease or mortgage statement, a school tax bill or a utility bill for your residence

• Child’s original birth certificate as proof of age

• Completed health appraisal with immunization record form signed by a physician or current immunization record and the date of scheduled exam with the physician, to be completed by Sept. 1, 2018.

• A dental health exam form, signed by a dentist, should be submitted to the school nurse by the first day of school.

In addition, the district requires copies of custody documents to be on file for students whose parents share legal custody and for students that have a parent who has sole legal custody.

Anyone who has an eligible child and does not receive information by March 2 should call the District Registrar at (315) 638-6044 extension 1 or (315) 638-6050 to request a letter be mailed. You can find additional information regarding registration at bville.org.

Before open registration in March, the district requests that parents of children who will be eligible for kindergarten participate in the district’s online non-school age census by Jan. 29, 2018. This is not online kindergarten registration, but a census to provide the district with the necessary information to establish a mailing list for sending out kindergarten registration information to parents.

The census is located at bville.schooltool.cnyric.org/schooltoolweb/onlinepreregistration.

If you do not have access to a computer or the internet, please call the Registration Office at (315) 638-6044 extension 1 for further instructions.

