Anton named new DeWitt police chief

John J. Anton has been appointed the new chief of the DeWitt Police Department.

Anton, who has 23 years of law enforcement experience — with 21 of those years in DeWitt — was appointed by the town board during its Jan. 8 regular meeting.

Anton started his career in with the Village of Vernon in 1994 as a police officer. In 1996, he joined the Town of Dewitt Police Department serving as a police officer.

In 2005, he transferred from the Patrol Division to the Criminal Investigations Division and was appointed as the department’s youth investigator. He was responsible for health awareness programs in area schools and acted as a police liaison with parents and school officials. In addition, he conducted juvenile investigations, conducted applicant background investigations and worked with fellow investigators on intricate adult felony investigations.

In 2010, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and returned to patrol on day shift where he supervised assigned officers. In 2013, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

As the road patrol commander, he was responsible for six patrol supervisors and their assigned officers. He also managed the Field Training Program, Patrol Fleet and Accreditation.

In 2015, he was promoted to the rank of captain.

He served as the second in command from 2015-17 as the administrator responsible for overall police operations, the supervision of division commanders, human resource management, training, policy development and grants.

Anton holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in criminal justice from Niagara University. He also has completed management and leadership training with NYS DCJS and Northwestern University.

Anton is a member of numerous professional organizations to include the Onondaga County Chapter of Chiefs of Police where he served on the board, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

He is a resident of Onondaga County, is married and has two children.

Anton succeeds Chief James Hildmann, who retired in September after leading the department for three years.

