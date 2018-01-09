Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

These moments in history are selected and edited by students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s tenth grade Honors English class. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press Archives.

10 Years Ago

… the Skaneateles Press published an article detailing the preparations for the 2008 Skaneateles Winterfest. The article indicated plans for ice sculptures and food booths. Today, this tradition still continues, with the additions of a Polar Bear Plunge, now in its ninth year, and an ice burn. This is a great event for those who may be intimidated by the winter weather but still wish to enjoy the beauty of our lake and community. If you wish to attend this year’s Skaneateles Winterfest, the ice burn will be taking place on the 26th of January and the Taste of Skaneateles along with the Polar Plunge on the 27th. Additional information can be found on the Skaneateles Winterfest Facebook page.

25 Years Ago

… there were auditions being held by the Syracuse Talent Company for the musical “West Side Story”. The auditions were to be held January 26th and 27th at Civic Center. The Syracuse Talent Company was looking for dancers, singers, and actors to audition and fill 27 parts for a spring performance. The Syracuse Talent Company is no longer active but there are still many plays and musicals that will be performing at the Civic Center. The Syracuse City Ballet will be performing Aladdin at the Oncenter in March. They will be performing on the 10th and 11th of March at 2 p.m. If you are looking for a fun afternoon show this spring, make sure you check out Aladdin at the Oncenter.

50 Years Ago

… the Junior High Ski Club went on a day trip to Greek Peak. This trip was chaperoned by Mr. DeValve and Miss Van Slyke. Sadly, this club eventually ended due to a lack of student interest and the expense of these trips. Despite this, Mrs. Hoffman is reopening the Junior High Ski Club this year. Starting on January fourth, the Junior High Ski Club will take a bus to Song Mountain every Thursday after school. Luckily for those who are not in middle school, this ski club is not the only way to get out on the slopes. There are many nearby slopes such as Song Mountain and Greek Peak. Both of these slopes have skis that you can rent, and offer lessons for beginners. Make sure to try out this fun winter activity!

75 Years Ago

… there was an article in the Skaneateles Press discussing the eclipses taking place that year. There were a total of four eclipses, two of sun and two of moon in 1943. This year there are also several eclipses taking place. On January 31st there will be a total lunar eclipse that may be visible from the town of Skaneateles. Additionally, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in parts of North America on August 11, 2018. Although a total solar eclipse across the United States occurred in August 2017, there is another one that will take place on August 8, 2024. Make sure to keep your eye on the sky for these upcoming celestial events! They are definitely sights to see

100 Years Ago

… when the weather got dark and gloomy, so did people. In 1917 the Skaneateles Press published an article titled “How to be Happy” during the winter season. During winter, the days are shorter, and studies show that less sunlight can cause depression amongst people. In the past, people took pills to improve their mental health, such as Chamberlain’s Tablets, which increased their appetite and improved their mood. Studies today show that 69 percent of people take antidepressant medications, some of who aren’t even formally diagnosed with depression. However, there are other ways to stay positive during the winter months. An effective way of improving your happiness is to eat healthier and exercise regularly.

