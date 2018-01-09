Madison County holding photo contest

County Chairman John Becker is asking the community to share photos that capture the history, beautiful scenic views, events and everyday life throughout Madison County. Selected photos will be framed for display in the county office building and shared on the county website and Facebook page.

One winner from each town and the city of Oneida will receive a brass doorknob from the Madison County Courthouse embossed with the county seal and the year MDCCCVI (1806). These solid brass doorknobs are from the original courthouse that have to be replaced in order to comply with ADA requirements.

The deadline for entries is Friday, March 2.

Visit the Madison County website to complete the entry form and submit your photo, by clicking here.

