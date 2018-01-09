Madison County holding photo contest

Jan 09, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, News
County Chairman John Becker is asking the community to share photos that capture the history, beautiful scenic views, events and everyday life throughout Madison County. Selected photos will be framed for display in the county office building and shared on the county website and Facebook page.
One winner from each town and the city of Oneida will receive a brass doorknob from the Madison County Courthouse embossed with the county seal and the year MDCCCVI (1806). These solid brass doorknobs are from the original courthouse that have to be replaced in order to comply with ADA requirements.
The deadline for entries is Friday, March 2.
Visit the Madison County website to complete the entry form and submit your photo, by clicking here.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jan 09, 2018 0
Jan 09, 2018 0
Jan 09, 2018 0
Jan 09, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jan 09, 2018
Jan 09, 2018