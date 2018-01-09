Cazenovia town board makes municipal appointments for 2018

The Cazenovia town board made its annual municipal appointments during its Jan. 8 regular monthly meeting.

Some of the major appointments made included: Connie Sunderman as town clerk, registrar of vital statistics, records management officer and FOIL officer; Tim Hunt as town highway superintendent, Dean Slocum as deputy highway superintendent, John Langey as town attorney, Roger Cook as zoning and codes enforcement officer, Elizabeth Merrill as bookkeeper and Tina McMurtrie as part-time secretary to the town supervisor and water districts collector. Susan Wightman was reappointed as first deputy town clerk and first deputy registrar of vital statistics.

Reappointed as chairs of the town’s municipal boards for 2018 were Robert Ridler for Planning Board, Michael Palmer for Zoning Board of Appeals and Damian Vanetti for Cazenovia Area Conservation Commission.

Ten members to the town’s municipal boards were appointed or reappointed, including:

• Sue Baldwin to a five-year term on the Board of Assessment Review.

• Charles Amos to a three-year term on the Board of Assessment Review to complete an unexpired term.

• Fred Harris to a four-year term on the Board of Assessment Review to fill an unexpired term.

• Don Ferlow, Matthew Webber and Bart Feinberg to two-year terms on the CACC.

• Dale Bowers to a seven-year term on the planning board.

• William Barnes to a one-year term as alternates to the planning board.

• Dave Silverman to a five-year term on the ZBA.

• Joseph Anderson to a one-year term as an alternate to the ZBA.

Town Supervisor Bill Zupan reappointed Councilor Pat Race as deputy town supervisor. Zupan also made his annual appointments of town board members as liaisons for areas of oversight and interest, which included:

• Pat Race — Highway department, south cemetery, water districts and wastewater pollution control facility.

• Kristi Andersen — Planning and zoning, CACDA, shared services and CACC.

• Jimmy Golub — Future of the town office and Cazenovia Lake Watershed Council.

• Tom Driscoll — Senior recreation and joint youth recreation, New York State Police, parks, New Woodstock Fire Department and high impact industrial use zoning.

The town board meeting schedule will remain at 7:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the town office, except during October and November, which will be the first Monday of the month due to state budgetary requirements; board work sessions will continue to be held at 7:30 p.m. the Wednesday preceding the monthly meeting day.

The town planning board will meet at 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month, with 7:30 p.m. the Thursday preceding to be for work sessions.

The town zoning board of appeals will meet at 7:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month.

Copies of the complete list of 2018 town appointments can be obtained and read at the town office and will be posted on the town website at townofcazenovia.org.

