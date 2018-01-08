Area students named to Ronald McDonald House youth advisory board

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York announces 2018 Youth Advisory Board members

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central New York has named Bobby Galusha, a junior at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, to its 2018 Youth Advisory Board. Galusha joins seven other local students currently on the board

Additional members include: Hope Allyn, a junior at Skaneateles High School; Abbey Bombard, a senior at Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School; Luc Jerome, a junior at C.W. Baker High School; Caitlyn Krahling, a junior at Westhill Senior High School; Eric Leubner, a sophomore at West Genesee High School; Alexis Martin, a senior at Cicero-North Syracuse High School; and Noah Ravas, a junior at C.W. Baker High School.

The mission of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York Youth Advisory Board is to create projects that educate young people about the value of philanthropy and volunteerism in the community. As a group, the board plans and conducts fundraising events, community events and volunteer activities that raise awareness and funds for the organization.

“The Youth Advisory Board works together to help ensure that we continue to keep families close to the medical care they need and together at the CNY Ronald McDonald House,” said Beth Trunfio, executive director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of CNY. “By devoting their time and talents throughout the year, these local students help raise awareness for our mission, and their efforts help make a difference in the lives of our guest families.”

For more information about the Youth Advisory Board, or to learn how to join, please call 315-476-1027 or email volunteer@rmhcny.org.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central New York: Ronald McDonald House Charities of CNY operates the CNY Ronald McDonald House 24 hours a day, year-round as a “home away from home” for families whose children are hospitalized with serious illnesses or injuries. For just $25 a night per family, the House provides the convenience of a comfortable room and warm bed, a home-cooked meal, and support and compassion. The fully accessible Ronald McDonald House allows the organization to help keep even more families with seriously ill children together. In 2017, the nonprofit organization celebrated its 35th anniversary. For more information or to donate, visit rmhcny.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story