Area Police Blotters – Week of Dec. 28 to Jan. 5

Found:
Purse. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.
Tickets:
No head lamp in inclement weather: 1
No/inadequate lights: 1
Speed in zone: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Steffen W. Adams, 30, of Canastota, was arrested Jan. 6 in Fenner and charged with harassment in the second degree and criminal mischief.
Nicholas D. Becker, 20, of Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with trespassing and criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree.
Zachary T. Conklin, 18, of Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with trespassing and criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree.
Nathan C. Omans, 28, of Erieville, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
