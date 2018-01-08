Area Police Blotters – Week of Dec. 28 to Jan. 5

Cazenovia Police Department

Found:

Purse. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

Tickets:

No head lamp in inclement weather: 1

No/inadequate lights: 1

Speed in zone: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

New York State Police

Arrests:

Steffen W. Adams, 30, of Canastota, was arrested Jan. 6 in Fenner and charged with harassment in the second degree and criminal mischief.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Nicholas D. Becker, 20, of Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with trespassing and criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree.

Zachary T. Conklin, 18, of Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with trespassing and criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree.

Nathan C. Omans, 28, of Erieville, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story