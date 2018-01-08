Area Police Blotters – Week of Dec. 21-30

DeWitt

Cashae Clayton, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with petit larceny.

Connor Rumble, 20, of Jamesville, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with petit larceny.

Jandry Bermudez, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with petit larceny.

Kristyn Rochester, 51, of Southlake, TX, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with petit larceny.

Melissa O’Connor, 35, of Liverpool, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with forgery in the second degree, falsifying business record in the first degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and petit larceny.

Richard Moon, 19, homeless, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with petit larceny.

Victoria Tassone, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 24 and charged with petit larceny.

Steven Kilgore, 55, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with petit larceny.

Tanya Sullivan, 37, of Camillus, was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with grand larceny, burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Richard Houde, 41, of Syracuse, was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with grand larceny, burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Manlius

Colin Same, 20, of Manlius, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with petit larceny.

David Adams, 31, of Manlius, was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, no tail lamps, failure to keep right unregistered and uninspected motor vehicle and operation without insurance.

Chad Hutchinson, 32, of Minoa, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with petit larceny.

Aaron Smith, 26, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with robbery in the third degree.

Winston Tikaram, 57, of Manlius, was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent or greater, failure to keep right, reckless driving, improper turn signal, failure to use signal lights and unsafe turn without signaling.

Jeremiah Windebank, 33, of Minoa, was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and no or inadequate plate lamp.

