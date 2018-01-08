AlphaGo Documentary to be shown at Manlius Library

The feature-length film “AlphaGo” will be shown at the Manlius Library at noon on Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Manlius Library. The ancient Chinese game of Go has long been considered one of the grand challenges for artificial intelligence, and this award-winning feature-length documentary chronicles the development of the AI program AlphaGo by Google’s DeepMind division, its astonishing 5 game sweep against the European Go Champion Fan Hui, and its match in Seoul, South Korea, five months later against go legend Lee Sedol that transfixed the go world.

A fuller description of the film, accompanied by the film trailer and several reviews, can be found at rottentomatoes.com/m/alphago.

Following the showing of the film, introductory go lessons will be offered to those interested in learning to play the game by members of the Syracuse Go Club, and attendees are welcome to play go until the library closes at 5 p.m.

This event is free and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call 315-682-7720 or email syracusegoclub@gmail.com.

