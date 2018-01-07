Liverpool bowlers stay undefeated

Back from its holiday break, each of the Liverpool bowling teams continued to amass victories and pull away at the top of the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division standings.

The Warriors swept Fayetteville-Manlius last Tuesday at Flamingo Bowl, the boys getting a 3-0 shutout even though the Hornets’ John-Luke Buonfiglio led all individuals with a717 series and 255 high game.

Liverpool’s deeper roster still prevailed as Lucas Pobutkiewicz shot a season-best game of 246 and season-best series of 630, while Deacon Roberson had a three-game total of 613.

It was closer in the girls match, but Liverpool edged F-M 2-1 as Danielle Maher gained a 523 series and high game of 221, with Dailyn McCarthy adding a 489 series and 173 high game. Julianna Buonfiglio led the Hornets with a 446 series.

Cicero-North Syracuse took on Baldwinsville Wednesday at B’ville Sports Bowl. The boys Northstars were fresh off its victory in the Festival of Lights Tournament at Niagara Falls the week before, but it didn’t keep them from taking a 3-0 loss to the Bees.

Tanner Rozycko led B’ville as his consistent 704 series included a 247 high game. Tanner Mento was nearly perfect in his 266 game, part of a 628 series as Chris Forbes’ 251 led to a three-game total of 618.

On the C-NS side, J.J. O’Connell put up a 681 series (236 high game), with Nick Bough adding a 680 set. Tim Cloonan contributed a 591 series.

The C-NS girls team, on the other hand, shut out B’ville 3-0, led by Carly Lescenski, who shot a 604 series that included a high game of 223.Trinity Drodz had a 200 game in her 535 set as Elianna Pitts had a 517 series. Brooke Flask, with a 498 series, paced the Bees.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story