Hockey Bees handle Liverpool, Mohawk Valley

A pair of victories in the waning days of 2017 gave the Baldwinsville ice hockey team a lot of momentum and confidence heading into the new year and a busy January slate.

The Bees’ impressive 4-1 win at Auburn on Dec. 28 was followed, two days later, by a Division I game against Mohawk Valley at Lysander Ice Arena where B’ville picked up its production and prevailed 6-2 over the Raiders.

For a while, Mohawk Valley hung close, only trailing 2-1 after one period and, thanks to 28 saves from Michael Eastman, staying in sight until the Bees scored three times in the third period to get clear.

Isaiah Pompo, with two goals, led a well-balanced B’ville attack. Parker Schroeder and Jamey Natoli each had one goal and one assist, with Ben Dwyer and Luke Hoskin also finding the net. Alex Schmidt had two assists as Cameron Sweeney, Jeremy Rappard and Tanner McCaffrey also earned assists.

Now the state Division I no. 13-ranked Bees made up its snowed-out mid-December game against Liverpool, with whom it shares the Lysander facility. It was briefly close, but then B’ville took over and, setting a season-high total for goals, pounded the Warriors 12-1.

Carson Ferguson’s goal got Liverpool on the board, and it only trailed 2-1 through one period. But in each of the next two periods, B’ville attacked and converted on a regular basis, scoring five times in each of those periods while amassing 64 shots.

Monaco, with a career-best five assists, distributed it around to several players as Isaiah Pompo had two goals and three assists, with Schroeder, Natoli and Anthony Pompo each recording two goals and one assist.

McCaffrey and Zach Hall both notched a pair of assists as single goals went to Dwyer and Matt Speelman. Sweeney and Casey Scott each had one assist.

B’ville was set to the Cicero Twin Rinks to face Fayetteville-Manlius last Friday night, but it got snowed out. So at 6-1-1 on the season, the Bees would host Fulton on Tuesday before a tournament in Ogdensburg this weekend.

