Greenfield takes fourth at Haines tournament

Members of the Skaneateles wrestling team ended 2017 by venturing to Fulton and joining more than 40 other teams taking part in the massive Kenneth Haines Memorial Tournament.

The Lakers finished 29th with 38.5 points as host Fulton prevailed with 257.5 points, and the best finish went to T.J. Greenfield, who made it to fourth place at 220 pounds.

Greenfield pinned Matt Raleigh (Maine-Endwell) and Randell Ouimet (West Genesee) in the first two rounds before a5-3 win over Auburn’s Mike Hamilton in the quarterfinals.

But Greenfield ran into Sandy Creek star Joe Benedict in the semifinals. Benedict, second in the state in 2017 at 195 pounds, pinned Greenfield in nine seconds.

In the consolation bracket, Greenfield would beat Keagan Carmenatty (South Seneca) with a two-minute pin, only to drop the third-place bout, a rematch with Hamilton that ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Joey Brillo earned seventh place at 138 pounds, not dropping a point in bouts against Jake Thiebault (Niagara Wheatfield) and Spencer Chaput (Webster Thomas) before a 2-1 defeat to New Hartford’s Ian Mckenna in the quarterfinals.

Brillo would go 2-1 in consolation bouts, edging Connor Carroll (Copenhagen) 5-1 and taking a 1-0 defeat to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Ian O’Neil before blanking O’Neil’s VVS teammate, Parker Talbot, 2-0 in the seventh-place bout.

Christian Daley reached the quarterfinals at 132 pounds, pinning Noah Wurst (Cortland) and edging Peyton Rupracht (Central Square) before a first-period pin by Lansing’s Dan Koll and a 2-1 defeat to Fulton’s Sam May.

After appearing in Sunday’s Port Byron Mid-Winter Tournament, Skaneateles would face Onondaga-Tully on Monday, followed by back-to-back matches Wednesday against Phoenix and Thursday at Cazenovia.

