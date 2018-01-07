Girls Bees’ win streak ended by Nottingham

A perfect 8-0 run through December helped the Baldwinsville girls basketball team sneak into the no. 24 spot in the first state Class AA rankings of 2018.

Yet that fact, along with the anticipation of an upcoming showdown with state no. 5-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse, did not shield the Bees from suffering its first defeat of the season.

Nottingham came into the Baker High School gym last Wednesday night and, playing a superb fourth quarter, the Bulldogs overcame a late-game deficit to stun B’ville 57-49.

Entering the game, Nottingham was 2-4, but its losses had come to strong teams like West Genesee, Liverpool and Central Square, so it was fairly battle-tested.

Thus, the Bulldogs were able to keep its poise even when an early lead vanished. B’ville outscored Nottingham 18-5 in the second quarter to take a 25-17 lead to the break.

Gradually, Nottingham ate away at the Bees’ margin, and then, in the fourth quarter, forced B’ville into all kinds of mistakes as it closed the game on a 20-8 run. Amaya Williams, with 22 points, led the comeback, helped by Jakiya Howard, who had 14 points, and Chyna Butler, who got 13 points.

B’ville saw Katie Pascale finish with 16 points, with Carolyn Brussel adding 15 points. Claire McAllister gained seven points and six rebounds.

With Friday’s game against Fayetteville-Manlius postponed, the Bees take an 8-1 record into the C-NS clash, knowing that right after it will host Liverpool Thursday night.

