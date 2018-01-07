CBA/J-D hockey routs Liverpool

During the last days of 2017 and first days of 2018, the CBA/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team would get a chance to erase the bad memories a 1-5 start had created.

Angry at a month’s worth of struggles, the Brothers took it out on short-handed Liverpool in their Dec. 29 clash at Onondaga Nation Arena as CBA/J-D routed the Warriors 8-2.

Without top goalie Sebastian Jesmore on hand, Liverpool’s defense would get carved up, starting with goals by Ian Henderson and Bailey Doust in the first period.

CBA/J-D then expanded upon its 2-1 lead in the second period, getting consecutive goals from Tanner Coleman before Cody Dotterer converted to make it 5-1.

And it didn’t stop there, the Brothers tallying three more times in the third period as Henderson got a second goal, with Zach Eber and Liam O’Malley following. Adam Louise got three assists, with Jack Lester joining O’Malley in getting two assists as Coleman and Hari Nanthakumar had one assist apiece.

Ontario Bay visited Nedrow last Wednesday night, and it turned into a wild, exciting contest, ultimately unresolved as the Brothers and Storm played to a 5-5 tie.

After surrendering an early goal, CBA/J-D took a 2-1 lead by the end of the first period on goals by Lester and Coleman. Then the Storm staged its own rally, moving in front 3-2 in the second period.

Dotterer and Tanner Burns both found the net, part of a second comeback by the Brothers that created a 4-3 lead. Again Ontario Bay answered, moving in front 5-4, but Josh Grund tied it late in regulation.

Neither team would score in the five-minute OT period as Dotterer got credit for two assists and Eber also got an assist. Storm goalie Austin Bovee made 25 saves, more than twice Ethan White’s total.

Then, for CBA/J-D, it was supposed to head off to the Twin Rinks for the Cicero-North Syracuse Optimist Tournament last weekend, but it got wiped out by the winter storms and cold weather that kept everyone inside for two days.

So the Brothers would resume its season Tuesday night, at Auburn, before returning home Friday to face New Hartford.

