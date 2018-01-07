 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

B’ville boys bowlers shut out C-NS

Jan 07, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, High School

Having home lanes can prove quite beneficial, as the Baldwinsville boys bowling team found out when it defeated Cicero-North Syracuse 3-0 last Wednesday afternoon.

The Northstars had just won the Festival of Lights Tournament in Niagara Falls the week before, but this match was at B’ville Sports Bowl, where the Bees would cool C-NS down.

Tanner Rozycko led B’ville as his consistent 704 series included a 247 high game. Tanner Mento was nearly perfect in his 266 game, part of a 628 series as Chris Forbes’ 251 led to a three-game total of 618.

On the C-NS side, J.J. O’Connell put up a 681 series (236 high game), with Nick Bough adding a 680 set. Tim Cloonan contributed a 591 series.

It proved different in the girls match, B’ville falling to C-NS by that same 3-0 margin. Brooke Flask had a 498 series and high game of 178 as Hannah Pinard’s 184 game led to a 476 set.

For the Northstars, Carly Lescenski  shot a 604 series that included a high game of 223.Trinity Drodz had a 200 game in her 535 set as Elianna Pitts had a 517 series.

With Friday’s match against Syracuse snowed out, B’ville could look ahead to matches this week against first-place Liverpool and West Genesee, each of them on home lanes.

Comment on this Story

Wrestling Bees compete at Mountain Duals

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill