B’ville boys bowlers shut out C-NS

Having home lanes can prove quite beneficial, as the Baldwinsville boys bowling team found out when it defeated Cicero-North Syracuse 3-0 last Wednesday afternoon.

The Northstars had just won the Festival of Lights Tournament in Niagara Falls the week before, but this match was at B’ville Sports Bowl, where the Bees would cool C-NS down.

Tanner Rozycko led B’ville as his consistent 704 series included a 247 high game. Tanner Mento was nearly perfect in his 266 game, part of a 628 series as Chris Forbes’ 251 led to a three-game total of 618.

On the C-NS side, J.J. O’Connell put up a 681 series (236 high game), with Nick Bough adding a 680 set. Tim Cloonan contributed a 591 series.

It proved different in the girls match, B’ville falling to C-NS by that same 3-0 margin. Brooke Flask had a 498 series and high game of 178 as Hannah Pinard’s 184 game led to a 476 set.

For the Northstars, Carly Lescenski shot a 604 series that included a high game of 223.Trinity Drodz had a 200 game in her 535 set as Elianna Pitts had a 517 series.

With Friday’s match against Syracuse snowed out, B’ville could look ahead to matches this week against first-place Liverpool and West Genesee, each of them on home lanes.

