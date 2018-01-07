Boys swimming Warriors handle Auburn

With its holiday break over, the Liverpool boys swim team resumed with a trip to Auburn last Wednesday that resulted in an easy 90-63 victory over the Maroons.

Improving to 6-0 on the season, the Warriors mostly rested its top swimmers, who weren’t needed on this day. Wes Turverey, Justin Mancuso, Julien Brownlow and Lachlan Eicholzer got it started by winning the 200 medley relay in a time of 2:01.94.

Mancuso would beat the field in the 200 individual medley in 2:29.34, while Brownlow needed 57.88 seconds to prevail in the 100 freestyle. Simon VanHoute went 1:11.83 to edge Turverey (1:12.96) and win the 100 backstroke.

Jacob Tarr was first in the 100 butterfly in 1:08.83 over Mancuso (1:10.74) and Michael Piraino (1:09.24) as Tarr, Abe Hurtic, Brodie Powers and Brayden Catalina swam the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.38. Brownlow was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:18.25.

As that was going on, Cicero-North Syracuse visited West Genesee, where the Northstars took a 104-79 defeat to the Wildcats.

Payton Connors still won a pair of individual races for C-NS, going 2:17.55 to claim the 200 IM and winning the 100 backstroke in 1:01.83. Sean Payrot was victorious in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.21.

Eli Ward edged WG’s Keegan Scharoun, 55.04 seconds to 55.11, to take the 100 freestyle, and paired with Connors, Adam Rein and Logan Petralia to swim the 200 medley relay in 1:52.90.

C-NS won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.71 as Rein was second in the 50 freestyle in 24.88 seconds and Payrot took second in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.90. Dan Shaw was second (1:14.98) and Rein third (1:15.29) in the 100 breaststroke.

