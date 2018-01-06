Fit Body Boot Camp to raise money for North Syracuse FD

Next Sunday, the North Syracuse location of Fit Body Boot Camp will celebrate its grand opening and help raise money for the North Syracuse Fire Department.

The festivities will include raffles with the chance to win some big prizes: spa gift certificates, a FitBit, raffle baskets from vendors, 1-3 month memberships and other surprises.

Owner Jennifer Sherbourne will be holding mini boot camp sessions at 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. to give everyone a chance to experience the fun, high-intensity interval training workouts. This will also be a chance for attendees to meet the team and hear all about Sherbourne’s mission.

All proceeds made from the raffles will be donated directly to the North Syracuse Fire Department to help them purchase equipment. As an added bonus, a fire truck will be parked onsite so that kids and families alike can explore while enjoying food, drinks, music, and amazing membership deals.

The grand opening will also feature local vendors for brands such as Lularoe, Optimal Nutrition and more.

The grand opening takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at Fit Body Boot Camp, located at 5255 W. Taft Road in North Syracuse. FBBC’s opening date is Jan. 8. To learn more, call (315) 546-3715 or visit fitbodybootcamp.com/northsyracusefitnessbootcamp and facebook.com/FitBodyBootCampNorthSyracuse.

