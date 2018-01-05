Winery raises over $7K for Hope for Heather

Montezuma Winery has raised $7,741 for Hope for Heather through sales of its Hope Dry Rosé.

Montezuma Winery in Seneca Falls has awarded a donation of $7,741 to Hope for Heather, a Liverpool-based not-for-profit organization that raises money for ovarian cancer awareness, education and local support.

Montezuma partnered with Hope for Heather to create Hope Dry Rosé, a dry, crisp wine with aromas of strawberry, melon and nectarine that was inspired by Heather Weeks. Frieda and Gary Weeks founded Hope for Heather in 2009 in honor of their daughter’s work with the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.

The Hope Dry Rosé wine campaign sponsored by Montezuma Winery represents “hope in a bottle” for women of Central New York.

Two dollars of every bottle sold will help finance important new research and awareness programs. With the generous donations of wine bottles from Waterloo Container, labels featuring Heather’s picture courtesy of Syracuse Label, and other fundraising efforts, Montezuma was able to exceed its goal of $7,000.

“Our work with Hope for Heather started as a way to give back to the community. It has turned into so much more than that for us now.” said Bill Martin, co-owner of Montezuma Winery and Hidden Marsh Distillery. “After losing a member of our family to cancer, our passion to help to cure this disease has intensified. We have had countless people come into our tasting room that have shared stories of sadness, victory and most notably hope. It is our honor to work with Hope for Heather.”

