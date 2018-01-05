WG wrestlers take first loss to J-D/CBA

More than 30 Jordan-Elbridge High School wrestling alumni returned to the school on Dec. 23 for Alumni Night, though the Eagles’ match against APW/Pulaski was postponed by winter weather. The alums included wrestlers dating all the way back to 1969.

Having already taken control of the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division, the West Genesee wrestling team faced another big test in last Wednesday’s match against Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA.

The J-D/CBA squad features several wrestlers from Westhill and Solvay, and would defeat the Wildcats 38-27 largely on the strength of wins in four straight bouts late in the card.

In the 145-pound opener, WG’s Devin Earl lost, 4-1, to Garrett Bauer, and it wasn’t until the third bout at 160 pounds that the Wildcats got on the board as Victor Elias got an 18-3 technical fall over Brandon Milham.

Griffin Sasso followed at 170 pounds by topping Tyriq Block 7-2, and then WG won three straight bouts starting at 195 pounds, where Chandler McAvan pinned Muaweyah El-Hindi early in the third period.

Randall Ouimet, at 220 pounds, edged James Richer 3-1, with Shawn Sakran (285 pounds) getting past Chris Hemingway 5-2 as, two bouts later, Nate Wade (106 pounds) shut out David BeSeth 12-0.

This gave WG a 24-16 lead, but J-D/CBA claimed the next four bouts, three of them pins, to clinch the match before Brady Ryan (138 pounds) closed with a tough 6-5 win over Aaron Gucciardi.

Just before the holiday break on Dec. 21, Marcellus fell, 40-30, to Cazenovia, hurt by a trio of forfeits as it otherwise claimed seven of the 12 bouts on the card.

Cahal Donovan, at 138 pounds, pinned Doug Buckley in 78 seconds to get the Mustangs on the board after a pair of early defeats. Riley LaFrance followed at 145 pounds with a tough 7-3 win over Patrick Nourse.

Two bouts later, Robbie Seeley (160 pounds) pinned Kevin Valentine in 68 seconds as Tom Kinsella (170 pounds) topped Casey Cunningham 8-2. Amid the forfeits, Wilvon McKee, at 220 pounds, pinned Maxwell Fisher at the end of the first period.

Still alive late in the match, Carl Santariello (99 pounds) beat Shaun Zampetti 10-5 and Ryan Moses (113 pounds) shut out Luca Ferreira 7-0. But needing a majority decision in the 120-pound finale, Quinten Weaver lost to Jacob Wells in a first-period fall.

Jordan-Elbridge had its Alumni Night meet against APW/Pulaski postponed on Dec. 22, but the weather did not keep more than 30 former J-E wrestlers from gathering at the high school gym and at CC’s On the Green at Millstone Golf Club.

