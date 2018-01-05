Humane CNY gets permit for renovation

This artist’s rendering shows what the renovated HumaneCNY shelter will look like. The shelter announced that it has raised $1.2 million of the $2 million needed for the project.

Humane CNY is one step closer to making its revamped shelter a reality. The Clay Town Board granted the organization a special permit at the Dec. 18 town board meeting. The shelter needed a special permit to allow for use as an animal shelter in order for the renovation to go forward because it is in a residential zone.

Several people spoke in favor of the measure at the public hearing.

Mark Buttiglieri, of Baldwinsville, said he works at Upstate Medical University, and Humane CNY has stepped in for patients who cannot find pet care while they are in the hospital.

“Humane CNY has graciously taken their pets at no charge so our patients can receive our medical and mental health care while they are in the hospital, and then they get their pets back when they’re done,” Buttiglieri said.

The shelter also provides temporary care for the pets of inmates incarcerated at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

“It’s in desperate need of repair, and the better the shelter is, the more animals we can help,” said Humane CNY volunteer Jennifer Fisher, who lives in Brewerton.

Humane CNY has raised $1.2 million of the project’s estimated $2 million cost. The rear portion of the shelter and a small house in front of the property will be razed to make room for an updated 9,361-square-foot facility and additional parking.

Humane CNY Executive Director Christine McNeely said the revamped shelter will feature a “dog-centered kennel system,” community rooms where adopters can meet their prospective pets and improved veterinary facilities.

–Ashley M. Casey

