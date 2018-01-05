From the Liverpool Public Library: ‘A Taste of Peru’ takes place Jan. 11

The Hope Cafe Coffee and Tea House serves drinks, food and a philosophy of life.

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Folks drop into the Hope Café Coffee and Tea House in the Village of Liverpool for more than a tasty beverage and meal.

Owner, chef and philanthropist Matt Cullipher will visit the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, for the program “A Taste of Peru (And a Little Hope).”

Cullipher opened his establishment inside the Village Mall in Liverpool in the summer of 2017. Patrons are welcome to use its comfortable seating and tables as a restaurant, lounge, meeting spot and, yes, spiritual healing spot.

As it says on hopecafeandtea.com, “Come for the menu, stay for the ambiance, be a part of the movement!”

Cullipher will expound on that philosophy at the LPL.

Part of the proceeds from the Hope Café go to help support the local nonprofit organization The People Project.

“When you drink our exclusive drinks, and eat our delicious food, you are doing it with a purpose. Each bite you take helps to provide a meal for someone in need. Each drink you consume helps to provide assistance to someone else. Every donation goes to help those in need,” reads the website.

At the LPL, Cullipher also will talk about the time he spent living in Peru and his interest in cooking Peruvian foods.

Those who come to the program also will get to watch a demonstration of his cooking and sample some of his Peruvian cuisine.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story