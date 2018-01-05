From the Assembly: HEAP is here to help keep you warm this winter

Central New York is known for its extreme winters and harsh conditions. With the coldest season of the year in full swing, it’s important to remember that there is help for New Yorkers who need a hand with heating their homes through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

Heating a home in the winter often means high energy bills that can be out of reach for many. HEAP is a federally funded program that provides financial assistance to eligible renters and homeowners who need help covering the cost of electricity, propane, natural gas, wood, oil kerosene, coal and other heating fuels. Last year, over 1.4 million New Yorkers received HEAP assistance. Here in Central New York, more than 60,000 households were able to heat their homes thanks to HEAP.

Applications for HEAP are currently being accepted and assistance is granted on a first-come, first-serve basis, so the sooner you apply, the better. Eligibility is determined by a number of factors, including income, household size, primary heating source and age of family members. This year, a family of four that has a household income of up to $4,457 a month may qualify for help. Households can receive up to $726 in assistance.

While Central New Yorkers have grown accustomed to harsh winters, tumultuous weather and dramatic drops in temperature can catch us off guard. Luckily, beginning on Jan. 2, eligible households can also apply for Emergency HEAP benefits to help cover the cost of unforeseen challenges, including running out of fuel and shut-off of service. Eligible families can also apply for funds to help pay for home heating equipment repairs and cleaning as well as replacement.

No one should be left in the cold come winter. If you think you may be eligible for HEAP or have any questions about applying, I encourage you to contact the Onondaga County Department of Social Services by visiting 421 Montgomery St. (second floor) in Syracuse or calling (315) 435-8295 from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can also call the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Hotline at (800) 342-3009 and those over the age of 60 can contact the Office for Aging at (315) 435-2362.

As we head into the New Year, I’ll keep doing my part to help ensure that our community is safe and warm during the winter and throughout the year. If you have any questions or comments about this or any community issue, please reach out to my office at StirpeA@nyassembly.gov or by calling (315) 452-1115.

