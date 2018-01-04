Minoa residents lose water after water main break Wednesday night

One of the main water pipe feeds in the village of Minoa broke Wednesday night, interrupting village water for the evening.

The Minoa Department of Public Works was notified of the break that occurred to the 10-inch water main on Main Street, in front of the Chase Bank, at about 3:30 p.m., said Jim Landry, assistant superintendent of the Minoa DPW. Employees of the Onondaga County Water Authority responded to address the issue — since OCWA owns the water system — and village DPW crews assisted with closing the road and directing traffic.

“At one point, no one in the village had water,” Landry said.

Landry said the issue took 5 or 6 hours to fix, and he knows that water was restored to at least some parts of the village by 8:30 p.m.

He was not aware of the specific reason for the pipe break, but said that generally it is because of cold temperatures, and a pipe clamp is the typical way to fix such a rupture.

Officials at OCWA did not respond to a call for comment on Thursday morning.

Landry said Main Street was back open Wednesday night and the Thursday morning commute was not affected.

