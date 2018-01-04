Manlius Town Board changes meeting time, makes annual appointments

Manlius town officials elected in November were officially sworn-in to office on Wednesday, Jan. 3, during the annual town board organizational meeting. Pictured from left: Supervisor Ed Theobald, councilors Sara Bollinger and Karen Green, Clerk Allison Weber, Highway Superintendent Robert Cushing and Justice Robert O’Leary. Not pictured, but previously sworn-in to office were Councilor Vince Giordano and Receiver of Taxes Laura Peschel. (submitted photo)

The Manlius Town Board will start its regular meetings a half-hour earlier in 2018 than it did in 2017. The board unanimously agreed to have its semimonthly meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. rather than 7 p.m. this year.

The board meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month in the board room at the town office, 301 Brooklea Drive in Fayetteville.

This change was one of the numerous actions the board took during its Jan. 3 organizational meeting.

The meeting started with the swearing-in of all elected officials — including new councilor Sara Bollinger, who was elected in November — and included the annual appointments of municipal officials, schedules, policies and salaries.

Some of the appointment highlights include:

• Councilor John Loeffler as deputy supervisor.

• Timothy Frateschi as the town planning board and zoning board attorney.

• Henry McIntosh — five-year term on the zoning board of appeals, including one year as board chair.

• Joseph Lupia, Jr. — one-year term as chair of the town planning board.

• Ann Kelly — seven-year term to town planning board.

• Ann Kelly — five-year term on town board of assessment review.

• Frateschi, Schiano and Germano law firm as the town attorney.

• Miller Engineers as town engineer.

• Allison Weber as town records officer and town marriage officer.

• Barbara Rivette as town historian.

The town councilors also were given their committee assignments and department liaison assignments during the meeting. Those assignments were:

• John Loeffler — Police liaison, police committee chair, and member of the budget and finance, personnel and employee relations, and technology committees.

• Nick Marzola — Highway liaison and chair of the budget and finance, fire and EMS, professional services, and technology committees.

• Karen Green — Police, recreation, and receiver of taxes liaison; chair of the community and economic development and recreation committees; and member of the police and consolidation and intermunicipal cooperation task force committees.

• Vince Giordano — Buildings and grounds liaison; chair of the consolidation and intermunicipal cooperation task force committee; and member of the professional services and fire and EMS committees.

• Richard Rosetti — Town clerk and planning and development liaison; and chair of the personnel and employee relations committee.

• Sara Bollinger — Assessor liaison and member of the recreation and community and economic development committees.

All of the appointments and other town information will be posted on the town website at townofmanlius.org, or may be viewed by the public at the town office.

